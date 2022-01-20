Notification Center

Deals

Stellar new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Stellar new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever before
If you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds Samsung has to offer right now, you might be having a hard time choosing between the newer Galaxy Buds 2 and the objectively better (albeit slightly) Galaxy Buds Pro.

But if you don't mind their... unusual design, 2020's Galaxy Buds Live are certainly worth taking into consideration as well, especially today. The kidney bean-shaped AirPods Pro rivals can be purchased for 24 hours only at a massive 47 percent discount, which just so happens to bring these bad boys down to a lower than ever price in a grand total of four attractive paint jobs.

The bronze, black, white, and red-coated earbuds are normally available for $169.99 a pair, currently fetching a cool 80 bucks less than that to substantially undercut the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro.

To highlight the appeal of this killer new Amazon deal, we should probably point out that Samsung itself sells Galaxy Buds Live units for $99.99 in a single red color... and refurbished condition on eBay, while other major US retailers like Best Buy are still charging 170 bucks for the same brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available here at almost half off.

Amazon, mind you, can also hook you up with a much smaller $40 discount on the "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds 2 released less than six months ago in a "Graphite" flavor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale at the time of this writing for 20 bucks under their $199.99 list price, which is obviously far from the best deal on record.

Bottom line, this looks like a pretty great time to snap up the Galaxy Buds Live, which by the way, could follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Buds+ soon and go extinct, at least officially. 

Like all solid AirPods Pro alternatives, these puppies come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, as well as high-quality sound and a stellar battery life of up to 29 hours (when considering the buds themselves and the bundled wireless charging case). So, yeah, you're definitely looking at some of the best cheap wireless earbuds available today... and today only.

