Here's how you can save up to a whopping $60 on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live





These weirdly shaped yet excellent-sounding little headphones are already available at a cool $30 discount from a number of major US retailers, Best Buy and Amazon included, despite only seeing daylight a couple of months ago



Even better, there's a way to take your savings up to no less than 60 bucks at the time of this writing, and no, you don't have to deal with some shady eBay vendor selling pre-owned units full of scratches and other signs of wear and tear.









While you do need to be fine with settling for a refurbished pair of the AirPods Pro-undercutting Galaxy Buds Live, these are sold by none other than Best Buy as part of the retailer's Geek Squad program. That means you'll be getting rigorously tested products "certified" as fully functional and backed by a 90-day warranty while looking pretty much as good as new on the outside.





At $109.99, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a teeny-tiny pair of wireless headphones promising to drown out all the surrounding noise while keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 8 hours on a single charge and then squeezing an extra 21 hours of endurance from a bundled wireless charging case.





Yes, the design is... unorthodox, but that's precisely what makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live so much more comfortable to wear for extended music listening sessions than so many of their "conventional"-looking rivals. Besides, that Mystic Bronze hue is a joy to behold, although if you don't like to stand out, you can also pick up the deeply discounted bean-shaped earbuds in subtler black or white color options.



