Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Verizon Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Verizon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ units on sale at a great price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 12, 2020, 8:05 AM
Verizon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ units on sale at a great price
While we obviously expected Samsung's "old" Galaxy Buds+ to score a couple of decent discounts here and there after the official announcement of the hot new Buds Live, we never imagined it would be raining killer deals on the early 2020-released AirPods alternatives so quickly.

We're talking three different promotions in the space of just five days, two of which are no longer available, with the third one eclipsing the appeal of Woot and Best Buy's limited-time special offers anyway.

That's because Verizon is currently charging a measly $99.99 for brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ units covered by a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty. There are absolutely no strings attached, no special requirements to take into consideration, no coupon codes involved, no nothing.

Check out the deal here 



You simply add these sleek and powerful true wireless earbuds to your cart over on Big Red's official website in your choice of white, red, "cosmic black", or "cloud blue" colors, and the nation's largest wireless service provider will automatically shave 50 bucks off the regular price of $149.99 before you can finalize your order.

Apart from active noise cancellation, which is arguably an important feature, the Galaxy Buds+ come with a lot of the same things as Apple's $250 AirPods Pro and the $170 kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. We're talking outstanding overall sound quality powered by Samsung subsidiary AKG, extreme versatility and portability, as well as stellar battery life, among other top-notch stuff.

In fact, the battery endurance on the Galaxy Buds+ is more impressive than what the Buds Live and AirPods Pro are capable of by themselves, keeping your tunes going for up to an industry-leading 11 hours between charges. The bundled wireless charging case is slightly less impressive, delivering another 11 hours of juice for a good but not great combined score of under 24 hours.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Verizon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ units on sale at a great price
Popular stories
Best iPhone SE deals right now from all the major retailers and carriers
Popular stories
Expires in - 15h 15minApple's AirPods Pro go for Samsung Galaxy Buds Live's jugular with new deal
Popular stories
Verizon's literally unbeatable deal on Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is back on
Popular stories
Amazon has a huge number of official cases for Apple's iPhone 11 family on sale
Popular stories
Apple's Powerbeats headphones are up to 65% off on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless