Verizon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ units on sale at a great price
That's because Verizon is currently charging a measly $99.99 for brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ units covered by a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty. There are absolutely no strings attached, no special requirements to take into consideration, no coupon codes involved, no nothing.
You simply add these sleek and powerful true wireless earbuds to your cart over on Big Red's official website in your choice of white, red, "cosmic black", or "cloud blue" colors, and the nation's largest wireless service provider will automatically shave 50 bucks off the regular price of $149.99 before you can finalize your order.
Apart from active noise cancellation, which is arguably an important feature, the Galaxy Buds+ come with a lot of the same things as Apple's $250 AirPods Pro and the $170 kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. We're talking outstanding overall sound quality powered by Samsung subsidiary AKG, extreme versatility and portability, as well as stellar battery life, among other top-notch stuff.
In fact, the battery endurance on the Galaxy Buds+ is more impressive than what the Buds Live and AirPods Pro are capable of by themselves, keeping your tunes going for up to an industry-leading 11 hours between charges. The bundled wireless charging case is slightly less impressive, delivering another 11 hours of juice for a good but not great combined score of under 24 hours.