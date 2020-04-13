Top-rated eBay seller offers unbeatable Samsung Galaxy Buds deal

Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2020, 6:14 AM
Samsung seems to be taking its mission to provide stiff competition for Apple's AirPods in the fast-growing "hearables" space very seriously, unveiling a pair of vastly upgraded true wireless earbuds just a couple of months ago and already working hard on yet another model with even more impressive features, a decidedly reasonable price point, and a... divisive design.

But that doesn't mean the first-gen Galaxy Buds should be completely forgotten, especially if you're a bargain hunter content with purchasing "open box" units backed by a full 1-year warranty at the right discount.

We're talking a whopping 70 bucks slashed off the regular $129.99 price of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Buds, and knowing top-rated eBay vendor Quick Ship Electronics, you won't be able to easily tell the difference between these open box headphones on sale right now in a "limited quantity" and all-new devices available at their manufacturer or authorized third-party retailers.

You can expect these ultra-affordable bad boys to work flawlessly and look pretty much as good as new, shipping for free nationwide alongside their original accessories but without the original packaging. 

White is the only color option up for grabs at the time of this writing, and in case you're wondering, the reduced $59.99 price matches a killer Best Buy deal offered on Geek Squad certified refurbished units just a couple of weeks ago.

The difference is you'll be getting the aforementioned 1-year warranty from Quick Ship Electronics, which makes this particular special offer essentially unbeatable. Keep in mind that the original Galaxy Buds are obviously slightly humbler than the Plus variant when it comes to both battery life and audio quality. But they still sound perfectly fine (for 60 bucks) while keeping the tunes going for a solid six hours before even taking the very convenient wireless charging case into consideration.

