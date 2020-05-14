The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
We're talking about yet another killer one-day-only Best Buy deal, this one shaving a whopping 70 bucks off the regular price of the first-gen Galaxy Buds in black while discounting the silver hue by a slightly less dramatic $65.
Both flavors come with the retailer's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished seal of functionality, having cleared a "rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards." In other words, these ultra-affordable true wireless earbuds should work just as well as new ones, including "thoroughly cleaned" parts and shipping with their original factory settings restored.
While nowhere near as impressive as their successors in terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are no pushovers either, promising to keep your tunes going for up to six hours before needing to spend a little time inside their bundled wireless charging case, which can deliver an additional seven hours or so of juice.
Made to handle splashes, sweat, and even the occasional accidental spill, the Galaxy Buds are almost surprisingly light and comfortable while also shining in the Bluetooth range and wireless connectivity departments. Last but not least, sound quality is... decent, especially at 60 or 65 bucks and after a number of software updates, the most recent of which also brought several cool Galaxy Buds+ features to the table.