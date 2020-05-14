Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 14, 2020, 7:52 AM
The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
While it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of the Galaxy Buds+, the world's best true wireless earbuds when it comes to standalone battery life, the $150 list price of Samsung's second-gen "hearables" may well turn off a fair number of prospective buyers.

Luckily, the 2019-released Samsung Galaxy Buds are still around, and although their manufacturers continue to charge an arguably excessive (at least by today's standards) $130 for a brand-new pair, bargain hunters will be happy to hear a major third-party retailer has refurbished units available at a measly $59.99 and up for an extremely limited time.

We're talking about yet another killer one-day-only Best Buy deal, this one shaving a whopping 70 bucks off the regular price of the first-gen Galaxy Buds in black while discounting the silver hue by a slightly less dramatic $65.

Check out the deal here 



Both flavors come with the retailer's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished seal of functionality, having cleared a "rigorous multipoint inspection designed to ensure the highest performance and quality standards." In other words, these ultra-affordable true wireless earbuds should work just as well as new ones, including "thoroughly cleaned" parts and shipping with their original factory settings restored. 

While nowhere near as impressive as their successors in terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are no pushovers either, promising to keep your tunes going for up to six hours before needing to spend a little time inside their bundled wireless charging case, which can deliver an additional seven hours or so of juice.

Made to handle splashes, sweat, and even the occasional accidental spill, the Galaxy Buds are almost surprisingly light and comfortable while also shining in the Bluetooth range and wireless connectivity departments. Last but not least, sound quality is... decent, especially at 60 or 65 bucks and after a number of software updates, the most recent of which also brought several cool Galaxy Buds+ features to the table.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$70
The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
Expires in - 15h 35minThe Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
Spotify brings back its killer deals for first-time and returning subscribers
Expires in - 1m 2wSpotify brings back its killer deals for first-time and returning subscribers
-$150
If you hurry, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T at crazy low prices again
If you hurry, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T at crazy low prices again
-100%
Costco and Sprint join forces for incredible deals on Samsung's Galaxy S10+, Note 9, and more
Expires in - 15h 35minCostco and Sprint join forces for incredible deals on Samsung's Galaxy S10+, Note 9, and more
-$50
Save $50 on this 4G-enabled smartwatch powered by Google Wear OS
Expires in - 2d 8hSave $50 on this 4G-enabled smartwatch powered by Google Wear OS
-$420
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S10+ is cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty included
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S10+ is cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty included

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless