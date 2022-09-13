The first great Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal is back with a bang (and here to stay)





It was only one day after the August 26 commercial debut of these noise-cancelling bad boys that Amazon-owned Woot offered a substantial $50 discount ... for one day only, and surprisingly or not, an identical deal is now available through the end of the month (or while supplies last).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Three Colors, New, 90-Day Warranty $50 off (22%) $179 99 $229 99 Buy at Woot





The e-tailer known and celebrated for its generosity across the nation is once again charging $179.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Buds 2 Pro pair in your choice of graphite, white, or bora purple colors, and although Woot can only hook you up with a 90-day warranty for these units, bargain hunters may find it hard to resist pulling the trigger right now.





That's because Amazon's own (superior) promotion predictably expired rather quickly, and there is unfortunately no way to be sure a similar deal will be offered anytime soon... or last very long.





At 180 bucks, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are not just significantly more affordable than Apple's hot new and long overdue AirPods Pro 2 at a retail price unlikely to get an equally generous revision in the next few months or so, also matching what Amazon currently charges for the first-gen AirPods Pro





Compared to Apple's market veteran, Samsung 's state-of-the-art rookie is arguably better in almost every important way, from battery life to all-day comfort, water resistance, and even overall sound performance thanks to super-advanced technologies like 360 Audio and 24-bit Hi-Fi.





Meanwhile, it's definitely too early to proclaim a clear winner in the battle for late 2022 wireless earbuds supremacy between the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and AirPods Pro 2, but given the current price difference, you should be happy with the bang for buck provided by the former product either way.



