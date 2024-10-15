It's not too late to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a huge discount, but that could change soon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Originally priced at $229.99, these noise-cancelling bad boys can be had for the next few days (or while supplies last) for a whopping 120 bucks less than that from Woot. Because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is rarely that generous without a little "catch" or special requirement, you will probably not be shocked to find out that these ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units come in a single "Graphite" colorway, and more importantly, in "open box" condition. Originally priced at $229.99, these noise-cancelling bad boys can be had for the next few days (or while supplies last) for a whopping 120 bucks less than that from Woot. Because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is rarely that generous without a little "catch" or special requirement, you will probably not be shocked to find out that these ultra-affordableunits come in a single "Graphite" colorway, and more importantly, in "open box" condition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color, New Open Box Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $121 off (53%) $109 24 $229 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





Buds 2 Pro should provide just as much peace of mind as the same exact warranty offered with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units by retailers like Amazon or That's not the same as buying a refurbished product, though, and the full 1-year manufacturer warranty joining Woot's bargain-pricedshould provide just as much peace of mind as the same exact warranty offered with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units by retailers like Amazon or Samsung itself.





In fact, you are looking at unused and undamaged products here too, the only little problem with them being that they have been opened "due to being a photo sample, a tested working customer return or having damaged packaging." If that sounds like a dealbreaker to you, Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on sale with a 1-year Samsung warranty included at around $30 more than Woot. The only problem with that offer is that Amazon is not actually the seller there.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , mind you, are likely to be discontinued soon, repeatedly going in and out of stock at their manufacturer over the last few months and obviously not being able to satisfy your demand at The, mind you, are likely to be discontinued soon, repeatedly going in and out of stock at their manufacturer over the last few months and obviously not being able to satisfy your demand at a record low Amazon price just around a week ago



Recommended Stories

remain essentially as impressive right now, especially for only a little over a Benjamin. That's certainly a good reason why some of you might want to hurry and pull the trigger at Woot while the ultra-high-end earbuds are still available at $109.24. The active noise cancellation technology, overall sound quality, super-sleek design, and solid battery life that impressed us so much in our original Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review remain essentially as impressive right now, especially for only a little over a Benjamin.