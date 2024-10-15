See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

It's not too late to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a huge discount, but that could change soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite color
Released more than two years ago now, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still undeniably among the best wireless earbuds money can buy today. Not at any price, of course, especially after the recent launch of the redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but when sold at a discount of over $100, Samsung's seemingly outdated AirPods Pro 2 alternative certainly defies its age, returning to the limelight and topping a lot of holiday shopping lists for yet another year.

Originally priced at $229.99, these noise-cancelling bad boys can be had for the next few days (or while supplies last) for a whopping 120 bucks less than that from Woot. Because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is rarely that generous without a little "catch" or special requirement, you will probably not be shocked to find out that these ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units come in a single "Graphite" colorway, and more importantly, in "open box" condition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color, New Open Box Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$121 off (53%)
$109 24
$229 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$90 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

That's not the same as buying a refurbished product, though, and the full 1-year manufacturer warranty joining Woot's bargain-priced Buds 2 Pro should provide just as much peace of mind as the same exact warranty offered with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units by retailers like Amazon or Samsung itself.

In fact, you are looking at unused and undamaged products here too, the only little problem with them being that they have been opened "due to being a photo sample, a tested working customer return or having damaged packaging." If that sounds like a dealbreaker to you, Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on sale with a 1-year Samsung warranty included at around $30 more than Woot. The only problem with that offer is that Amazon is not actually the seller there.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, mind you, are likely to be discontinued soon, repeatedly going in and out of stock at their manufacturer over the last few months and obviously not being able to satisfy your demand at a record low Amazon price just around a week ago.

Recommended Stories
That's certainly a good reason why some of you might want to hurry and pull the trigger at Woot while the ultra-high-end earbuds are still available at $109.24. The active noise cancellation technology, overall sound quality, super-sleek design, and solid battery life that impressed us so much in our original Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review remain essentially as impressive right now, especially for only a little over a Benjamin.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
36 stories
15 Oct, 2024
It's not too late to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a huge discount, but that could change soon
10 Oct, 2024
Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can
08 Oct, 2024
The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
05 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are half off on Amazon and are simply unmissable
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless