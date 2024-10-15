It's not too late to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a huge discount, but that could change soon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released more than two years ago now, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still undeniably among the best wireless earbuds money can buy today. Not at any price, of course, especially after the recent launch of the redesigned Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but when sold at a discount of over $100, Samsung's seemingly outdated AirPods Pro 2 alternative certainly defies its age, returning to the limelight and topping a lot of holiday shopping lists for yet another year.
Originally priced at $229.99, these noise-cancelling bad boys can be had for the next few days (or while supplies last) for a whopping 120 bucks less than that from Woot. Because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is rarely that generous without a little "catch" or special requirement, you will probably not be shocked to find out that these ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units come in a single "Graphite" colorway, and more importantly, in "open box" condition.
That's not the same as buying a refurbished product, though, and the full 1-year manufacturer warranty joining Woot's bargain-priced Buds 2 Pro should provide just as much peace of mind as the same exact warranty offered with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units by retailers like Amazon or Samsung itself.
In fact, you are looking at unused and undamaged products here too, the only little problem with them being that they have been opened "due to being a photo sample, a tested working customer return or having damaged packaging." If that sounds like a dealbreaker to you, Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on sale with a 1-year Samsung warranty included at around $30 more than Woot. The only problem with that offer is that Amazon is not actually the seller there.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, mind you, are likely to be discontinued soon, repeatedly going in and out of stock at their manufacturer over the last few months and obviously not being able to satisfy your demand at a record low Amazon price just around a week ago.
Recommended Stories
That's certainly a good reason why some of you might want to hurry and pull the trigger at Woot while the ultra-high-end earbuds are still available at $109.24. The active noise cancellation technology, overall sound quality, super-sleek design, and solid battery life that impressed us so much in our original Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review remain essentially as impressive right now, especially for only a little over a Benjamin.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
15 Oct, 2024It's not too late to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a huge discount, but that could change soon
10 Oct, 2024Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under the $160 mark—save $98 while you can
08 Oct, 2024The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
05 Oct, 2024The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are half off on Amazon and are simply unmissable
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: