Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 at a huge discount.
You can now save $69 on the Pro model and $59 on the other. These deals are great, but you better hurry up as they are limited. For example, the 3rd Gen AirPods have already seen a minor discount, but they are currently out of stock.
Apple’s AirPods Pro use the company’s H1 audio chip. These earbuds have ANC (active noise cancellation) which muffles your surroundings and allows for a more immersive sound experience. They also have Transparency mode, which does exactly the opposite. Transparency mode lets you stay alert of what’s happening around you.
Battery-wise, the AirPods Pro last up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC on, and about 24 hours with the charging case.
Both the pro and non-pro models have physical controls located in their stems. You can activate Siri by holding the controls continuously. The 2nd Gen AirPods might not be the newest, but they still offer perfect connectivity and a good sound experience.
