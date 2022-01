Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 at a huge discount.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Thinking of purchasing Apple ’s AirPods, but they are way too pricey for you? Well, now is one of the best times to buy these. Currently, Amazon is holding a sale on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe and the 2nd Gen regular AirPods.You can now save $69 on the Pro model and $59 on the other. These deals are great, but you better hurry up as they are limited. For example, the 3rd Gen AirPods have already seen a minor discount, but they are currently out of stock.The AirPods Pro with MagSafe are Apple’s only earbuds with rubber ear tips. You get three different sizes in the package and Lightning to USB-C cable. They also support wireless charging.Apple’s AirPods Pro use the company’s H1 audio chip. These earbuds have ANC (active noise cancellation) which muffles your surroundings and allows for a more immersive sound experience. They also have Transparency mode, which does exactly the opposite. Transparency mode lets you stay alert of what’s happening around you.Battery-wise, the AirPods Pro last up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC on, and about 24 hours with the charging case.Both the pro and non-pro models have physical controls located in their stems. You can activate Siri by holding the controls continuously. The 2nd Gen AirPods might not be the newest, but they still offer perfect connectivity and a good sound experience.The 2nd Gen AirPods offer up to 5 hours of listening time and around 24 hours with the charging case. They also use Apple’s H1 audio chip and come with Lightning to USB-C cable in the box.For more information, make sure to check out our reviews of the AirPods Pro and the 2nd Gen AirPods