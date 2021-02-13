Detailed Galaxy A72 leak lists premium features, reveals all colors
Leaked Samsung Galaxy A72 press renders
After introducing the affordable Galaxy A32 5G last month, Samsung’s next port of call is announcing the Galaxy A72. This phone has been the focus of several leaks in recent days, and thanks to WinFuture we now know almost everything about it.
The Galaxy A72 features a big screen, big battery, and lots of storage
Rocking Samsung’s familiar punch-hole design, the next-gen Galaxy A72 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution. Hidden beneath is an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner.
Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a generous 5,000mAh battery that’s coupled with some form of fast charging tech via the USB-C port. Speaking of ports, headphone jack fans will be pleased to hear that Samsung has included one.
Of course, none of this is useful without a good chipset. Samsung has chosen the fast octa-core Snapdragon 720G, which can also be found inside the Poco M2 Pro and Oppo Reno 5. Depending on the variant, it sits next to 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The former is paired up with 128GB of storage, whereas the latter benefits from 256GB. Both models support microSD cards.
On the topic of connectivity, the Galaxy A72 supports 4G LTE networks. Past reports have hinted at the existence of a 5G model, but WinFuture and Max Jambor both say that isn’t happening.
Other notable details include an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, a plastic rear panel, and the presence of Google’s Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3 straight out of the box.
Rounding out the Galaxy A72’s package is a plastic frame that’s home to a volume rocker and power button on the right. The bottom should include a speaker too, although a stereo speaker setup is unlikely.
Cameras are an increasingly important aspect of smartphones these days and Samsung hasn’t cut any corners with the Galaxy A72. It reportedly features a versatile quad-camera setup on the back.
Leading the way is a 64-megapixel main camera that uses pixel binning technology to produce superior shots with more detail and increased sharpness. The default resolution of photos is likely 12-megapixels.
Samsung has also fitted the Galaxy A72 with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro camera, rear LED flash, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
As for the 5-megapixel depth sensor that Samsung used on the back of last year’s Galaxy A71, that has been replaced with a fully-fledge 2x telephoto camera that boasts an 8-megapixel resolution.
WinFuture points out that some of this camera info contradicts earlier reports, so do take it with a pinch of salt.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be made official in late February or early March alongside the more affordable Galaxy A52 and A52 5G. Sales and shipments should kick off shortly after in Europe, where the phone will be available at €449 for the 6/128GB model and €509 for the 8/256GB variant.
Color-wise, the leaked renders indicate there will be four models — Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.
