Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy C55 live images emerge
Samsung has at least three mid-range smartphones in the pipelines that we know of: Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy C55. Renders of the first two have already emerged online, so we have a pretty good idea about what they look like.
For the non-believers we have new live images that confirm some major design changes for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy C55. The Key Island design that was introduced with the Galaxy A15 and A25 seems to be part of the Galaxy A55 and C55 too.
According to TENAA, the Galaxy C55 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper, and a larger 5,000 mAh battery.
Live images of both Galaxy A55 and C55 have been recently spotted at TENAA (via MySmartPrice), the Chinese certification agency. The phones look pretty much the same, but they might be different on the inside.
As far as the Galaxy A55 goes, we already know the phone will be equipped with an Exynos 1480 processor, but that’s about it. We expect Samsung to go official with these mid-range phones in the coming weeks, although we might learn a bit more info these until then, so stay tuned.
