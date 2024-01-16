Samsung Galaxy A35 benchmark listing reveals Exynos chipset
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy A35 is one of the mid-range phones Samsung hasn’t launched yet. However, renders of the phone were leaked in the first days of 2024, so we at least know what it looks like.
Although it would make sense for the Galaxy A35 to be a slight upgrade over the Galaxy A34, no information about its specs popped up on the internet yet. Introduced about a year ago, the Galaxy A34 features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The listing on Geekbench also reveals that the phone will pack at least 6GB RAM, but that’s totally unsurprising. Previous reports also claim that the Galaxy A35 will feature a 6.6-inch flat display, but that’s about all we know so far.
Considering that the Galaxy A34 was launched back in March, it’s likely that its younger brother will be coming around the same time this year.
Also, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080, paired with 6/128GB, 8/128GB, or 8/256GB RAM. Thanks to a benchmark listing (via Nashville Chatter), we finally know that Samsung dropped MediaTek in favor of one of its homebrew chipsets, the Exynos 1380.
One other thing worth mentioning is that Samsung Galaxy A35 will ship with Android 14 right out of the box, so the phone might be getting at least four major Android OS updates if Google continues to release one per year.
