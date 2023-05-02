Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger is on sale at a new record high discount





But with Android 13 pre-installed and a whopping total of four future major OS updates guaranteed, the Galaxy A54 is an undeniable software champion (and not just by mid-range standards) while costing a cool 75 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing.

You don't need to choose a specific carrier to activate your discounted 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 on right off the bat and you don't have to meet any other special conditions or jump through hoops of any sort to save that $75.





While Best Buy has both the "Awesome Violet" and "Awesome Graphite" versions of the phone in stock at the new special price, Amazon appears to have run out of inventory for the former model, at least temporarily, which suggests pretty strong demand.





That obviously makes sense given the aforementioned stellar software support promised by the world's top smartphone vendor , but also the large battery and reasonably powerful processor under the A54's plastic-and-glass hood, as well as the three solid cameras slapped on its back, the excellent 32MP selfie shooter, and last but not necessarily least, the microSD card slot you can use to easily expand the 128 gigs of internal storage space.





Is this the best budget phone around? For hardcore Samsung fans, absolutely, and for folks who care about software updates more than things like charging speeds or super-fancy designs, the answer is also a definite and very loud yes.