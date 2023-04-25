This is the first outright Samsung Galaxy A54 5G discount with no strings attached





If you don't like to jump through hoops, the only option to save a little money shortly after the Galaxy A54's debut was to make use of a $50 Amazon or Best Buy gift card . That was certainly a nice little gift for early adopters of the unlocked 5G-enabled 6.4-incher, but it's even nicer to be able to slash that 50 bucks off the actual list price of a Galaxy A54 in your choice of black or violet colorways.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 SoC, Black and Violet Color Options $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 SoC, Black and Violet Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's precisely what both of those retailers are offering right now for the very first time. There are no requirements to these hot new deals whatsoever, and whether or not you're willing to activate the affordable Android 13 handset on a carrier upfront, you're currently looking at saving the exact same $50.





The Galaxy A54 5G normally costs $449.99 with a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space expandable via a handy microSD card slot, as well as 6 gigs of RAM paired with a Samsung-made Exynos 1380 processor for respectable but not quite mind-blowing raw power and multitasking capabilities.





The spec sheet continues in a similar note with a large 5,000mAh battery supporting mediocre 25W charging speeds and a Galaxy S23 series-inspired design featuring a 50MP main shooter joined by a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro sensor on the phone's smooth glass back.





Speaking of smooth, the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display comes equipped with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, and if we were to single out just one key Galaxy A54 5G selling point, that would probably be the absolutely stellar software support promised by Samsung



