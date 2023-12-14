Samsung's most wonderful Christmas deal throws in a free case with a hugely discounted Galaxy A54 5G





As you may have already guessed, this sizzling hot new holiday promotion joins As you may have already guessed, this sizzling hot new holiday promotion joins Samsung 's first-party "Discover Winter" sales event, allowing bargain hunters to slash an unprecedented 135 bucks off the $449.99 list price of an unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 mid-ranger in your choice of "Awesome Graphite" or "Awesome Violet" colorways for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options, Free Clear Case Included $135 off (30%) Gift $314 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung





On top of that already substantial discount, the world's number one smartphone vendor is also throwing in a clear case at no extra charge, which is not a particularly fancy or extremely valuable protective accessory but it can definitely come in handy, adding another cool 20 bucks to your last-minute Christmas savings.









Visually similar to the high-end Galaxy S23 (which is obviously a good thing), the A54 packs a Samsung-made Exynos 1380 processor under its hood, which is also a... respectable thing for the sub-$400 price bracket. The same (at the very least) goes for the 5,000mAh battery equipped with 25W charging support, as well as the IP67-rated glass-and-plastic construction, 6GB RAM count, and triple rear-facing camera system.





Then you have a reasonably large but not completely unwieldy Super AMOLED screen with an equally respectable resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and stunning 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and last but certainly not least, the kind of long-term software support other brands can't even provide for their expensive flagships. Yes, we're looking at you, Motorola, with your terribly sluggish (and few) updates that make the Galaxy A54 5G truly and undeniably unrivaled at a lower-than-ever price of 315 bucks.