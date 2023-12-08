Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift? How about this discounted Samsung Galaxy A54 5G?





Second and perhaps equally as important on the criteria list is the utility factor. After all, no one wants something they won't ever use regardless of how much it costs and how much thought you may have put into picking it. That brings us to the third and final key aspect, which is the item price. You don't want to get something too cheap for... obvious reasons, but you probably also don't want to sell a kidney just to show a special someone how much they mean to you.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





Enter the Enter the Galaxy A54 , which Best Buy is selling at a reduced price of $349.99 in an unlocked 5G-enabled variant right on time for Christmas. This is arguably the best mid-range Samsung phone out there right now, and it normally costs $449.99 with 128GB internal storage space and 6GB RAM.









Not quite so expensive that it leaves you living out of a box on the street in the new year or so cheap to offend the one you're thinking of gifting this bad boy to, the 6.4-inch handset comes with a silky smooth and exceptionally bright 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, a reasonably zippy Exynos 1380 processor under the hood, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with decent 25W charging capabilities, and perhaps most importantly and remarkably, stellar long-term software support.





Before you pull the trigger, we'd be remiss not to point out that the unlocked Galaxy A54 5G has been sold at a slightly lower price by both Best Buy and Amazon during their recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities. But there's no way to know if that $125 discount will ever return, and compared to its arch-rival, Best Buy is currently charging a cool 50 bucks less at the time of this writing for this particular mid-end smartphone.

