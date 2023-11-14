Incredible new Best Buy deal lets you have Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger for $24.99





At the right price, we could even go so far as to label this bad boy the holiday season's top budget 5G option, and lo and behold, Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy A53 at just such a price. Check that, $24.99 is not only right, it's outright insane and virtually impossible to beat.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Awesome Black Color, Verizon Activation Required $425 off (94%) $24 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





Yes, if you hurry, you can spend as little as 25 bucks (or $0.69 a month for three years) on a device with a gorgeous 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Exynos 1280 processor under the hood, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with respectable 25W charging speeds, and no less than four cameras slapped on its back including a 64MP primary shooter.





Because nothing is ever that simple in life in general and the smartphone market in particular, there's obviously a "catch" here that you should definitely consider before deciding whether or not the Galaxy A53 5G is right for you or a loved one as a Christmas present this year.





Verizon subscribers looking to add a line or merely upgrade their current phone while keeping their plan unchanged. As you may have already guessed, you're not technically looking at an unlocked handset here that you can use wherever you want, as Best Buy will instead force you to activate the dirt-cheap A53 5G on Verizon ... to actually achieve dirt-cheap status. The still-phenomenal deal is open to both new and existingsubscribers looking to add a line or merely upgrade their current phone while keeping their plan unchanged.



