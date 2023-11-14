Incredible new Best Buy deal lets you have Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger for $24.99
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you remember last year's 5G-enabled Galaxy A53? After Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G launch this past spring, that 6.5-incher predictably exited our list of the best mid-range phones around, but it's clearly far too early to forget all about such a well-balanced handset with a decidedly modern and attractive design, and perhaps more importantly, absolutely stellar software support.
At the right price, we could even go so far as to label this bad boy the holiday season's top budget 5G option, and lo and behold, Best Buy is currently selling the Galaxy A53 at just such a price. Check that, $24.99 is not only right, it's outright insane and virtually impossible to beat.
Yes, if you hurry, you can spend as little as 25 bucks (or $0.69 a month for three years) on a device with a gorgeous 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Exynos 1280 processor under the hood, a hefty 5,000mAh battery with respectable 25W charging speeds, and no less than four cameras slapped on its back including a 64MP primary shooter.
Because nothing is ever that simple in life in general and the smartphone market in particular, there's obviously a "catch" here that you should definitely consider before deciding whether or not the Galaxy A53 5G is right for you or a loved one as a Christmas present this year.
As you may have already guessed, you're not technically looking at an unlocked handset here that you can use wherever you want, as Best Buy will instead force you to activate the dirt-cheap A53 5G on Verizon... to actually achieve dirt-cheap status. The still-phenomenal deal is open to both new and existing Verizon subscribers looking to add a line or merely upgrade their current phone while keeping their plan unchanged.
That's a pretty high degree of flexibility for this type of promotion, which of course doesn't involve a device trade-in or obligatory number port-in. Even better, Big Red's standard unlocking policy should allow you to leave the nation-leading carrier and take the Galaxy A53 5G with you after just 60 days if you so desire, which makes this early Black Friday 2023 steal even harder to resist. And yes, the A53 runs Android 13 and will soon get an Android 14 update with One UI 6 on top.
Things that are NOT allowed: