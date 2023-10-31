Samsung confirms the first list of Galaxy phones to get One UI 6
Samsung officially started rolling out the final build of One UI 6.0 jut yesterday, and, of course, the first of the Galaxy phones to get the new update are the company's flagships, the Galaxy S23 series.
But not everyone is rocking a Galaxy S23, so if you are wondering when and if your phone is getting the update you can now finally know for certain, as Samsung has confirmed the list of devices set to get it.
Here is the full list of Samsung Galaxy phones getting the One UI 6.0 update:
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy Note 20 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
As you can see, most of the phones are covered, including the last 4 years of flagships, the last Note series Samsung released (back in 2020), and somewhat surprisingly all of the foldable Galaxy phones that have come out so far, except the OG Galaxy Z Fold. Frankly, this is impressive to see, Samsung is being so good with its software updates that the times when that was one of its phone's main weaknesses is long but forgotten.
If you don't see your phone in the list above, don't be quick to worry! There will be more Samsung phones that will be getting the Android 14-based One UI 6, this is just the list Samsung has officially confirmed so far.
What does the One UI 6.0 update include?
For the most part you will notice lots and lots of small or big UI changes that make the whole user experience feel refreshed and the device more intuitive.
Quick Settings refresh
For starters, the Quick Settings menu that you can slide down is now easier to work with. The most important toggles like the WiFi and Bluetooth. Also, the bar that shows your phone's brightness level is immediately visible after the first swipe down. Additionally, a neat new option has been added that lets you access the full Quick Settings menu with just one swipe instead of two.
Redesigned emoji!
Samsung has finally updated the emoji pack, which no longer looks weird and has become more similar to other emoji on platforms such as Facebook or the ones iOS has, so now there won't be as big of a difference when you text friends with different phones.
More intuitive camera and gallery interfaces
Picking a different megapixel mode while taking photos, or frame rate and resolution for video, is much more intuitive with a simple change in the camera app UI. There are also some tweaks to the Gallery app, one of which is a new Information button beneath each photo or video (much like on iOS), as well as the ability to copy and paste edits made from one image to another.
Other small changes
There are more tweaks that come with One UI 6 such as higher customization options for lock screen widgets, improvements in the Smart Select feature, and a more easy-to-find battery settings page.
Check out our video for even more new things that come with the latest update for Samsung phones here:
