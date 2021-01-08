Samsung Galaxy A52 5G gains regulatory approval

MyFixGuide The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been greenlit by China's 3C, reports



The variant spotted bears model number SM-A5260 and the listing says that it will support 15W charging. Although the 3C document has not revealed any other details, its appearance suggests that the launch is not too far off.







The LTE-only Galaxy A51 was released in December 2019, and its 5G variant followed in late April 2020. Based on that, we can surmise that the Galaxy A52 release date will fall somewhere around February and April. A recent The LTE-only Galaxy A51 was released in December 2019, and its 5G variant followed in late April 2020. Based on that, we can surmise that the Galaxy A52 release date will fall somewhere around February and April. A recent report claims that the phone will be sold by AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, and unlocked versions will also be available.







Design-wise, it's not expected to deviate much from the Galaxy A51. We are potentially looking at a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and slightly larger dimensions than the A51 5G. The 3.5mm headphone jack will reportedly stay and the phone will also feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.



As for the core specs, the Galaxy A52 5G will likely be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset which will be mated with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It will run Android 11 based One UI 3.0 right out of the gate.



The The 4G variant will apparently have the Snapdragon 720G under the hood.



The Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly flaunt a The Galaxy A52 5G will reportedly flaunt a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP macro lens, and possibly a 12MP ultrawide unit and a 5MP dedicated 'bokeh' sensor.



An earlier report also says that the handset will be available in the colors white, blue, and orange.