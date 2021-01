AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Someone who wants to buy a 5G smartphone in the US has quite a lot of alternatives. The majority of the choices belong to the top-tier class, but lately, Samsung released a handful of cheaper 5G smartphones in the US.If you're looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone, we have good news. Samsung plans to launch not one but two mid-range 5G smartphones in the US, and at least two carriers will provide offer these devices. SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A52 5G are headed to North America. Both phones will be offered in the US by AT&T and T-Mobile, but unlocked versions are likely to be available for purchase too.Although there's no word on prices yet, judging by their names, the Galaxy A32 5G will be the cheapest of the two. The phone is said to pack a huge 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. On the inside, the Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and 4GB RAM.On the other hand, the Galaxy A52 5G will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O processor (plus integrated fingerprint sensor). Both are said to ship with Android 11 right out of the box, but we have yet to learn when exactly these will be introduced in the US.