Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android 5G

AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 07, 2021, 8:27 PM
AT&amp;T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021
Someone who wants to buy a 5G smartphone in the US has quite a lot of alternatives. The majority of the choices belong to the top-tier class, but lately, Samsung released a handful of cheaper 5G smartphones in the US.

If you're looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone, we have good news. Samsung plans to launch not one but two mid-range 5G smartphones in the US, and at least two carriers will provide offer these devices.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A52 5G are headed to North America. Both phones will be offered in the US by AT&T and T-Mobile, but unlocked versions are likely to be available for purchase too.

Although there's no word on prices yet, judging by their names, the Galaxy A32 5G will be the cheapest of the two. The phone is said to pack a huge 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. On the inside, the Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and 4GB RAM.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A52 5G will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O processor (plus integrated fingerprint sensor). Both are said to ship with Android 11 right out of the box, but we have yet to learn when exactly these will be introduced in the US.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison
Popular stories
Apple AirPods Max review: disregard the hype
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals leak, free Buds Pro in tow
Popular stories
This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless