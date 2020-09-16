Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Samsung

Leak reveals camera setup on the midrange Samsung Galaxy A52

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 16, 2020, 5:50 AM

Samsung’s mid-rangers Galaxy A50 and A51 have gained a lot of popularity, respectively in 2019 and this year, offering modern design and a good camera system. Now, SamMobile gives us a first look at some of the upcoming, yet unannounced Galaxy A52 specs and more specifically, some information about the affordable smartphone’s camera setup.


Although the Galaxy A52 is still in development and not a lot of leaks are available, details on the camera setup have now been revealed. The Galaxy A52 will reportedly sport a quad-camera system, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy A51. It’s said that the A52 will feature a 64MP main camera, which is an improvement over the Galaxy A51’s 48MP main sensor.

Additionally, the smartphone will also feature a macro camera. However, we still don’t have information about whether the Galaxy A52 will have a zoom lens or what resolution will the macro camera be. No information has been revealed on the ultra-wide camera and the depth sensor either at the moment.

We currently expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy A52 towards the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, so stay tuned for more information!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Review: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Apple iPad Air 4th gen, iPad 8th gen now official: Faster, flashier than ever
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Leaked Target ad and Apple's YouTube channel might hold clues to iPhone 12 launch plans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless