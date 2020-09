Leak reveals camera setup on the midrange Samsung Galaxy A52

Although the Galaxy A52 is still in development and not a lot of leaks are available, details on the camera setup have now been revealed. The Galaxy A52 will reportedly sport a quad-camera system, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy A51 . It’s said that the A52 will feature a 64MP main camera, which is an improvement over the Galaxy A51’s 48MP main sensor.Additionally, the smartphone will also feature a macro camera. However, we still don’t have information about whether the Galaxy A52 will have a zoom lens or what resolution will the macro camera be. No information has been revealed on the ultra-wide camera and the depth sensor either at the moment.We currently expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy A52 towards the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, so stay tuned for more information!