Leak reveals camera setup on the midrange Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung’s mid-rangers Galaxy A50 and A51 have gained a lot of popularity, respectively in 2019 and this year, offering modern design and a good camera system. Now, SamMobile gives us a first look at some of the upcoming, yet unannounced Galaxy A52 specs and more specifically, some information about the affordable smartphone’s camera setup.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Although the Galaxy A52 is still in development and not a lot of leaks are available, details on the camera setup have now been revealed. The Galaxy A52 will reportedly sport a quad-camera system, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy A51. It’s said that the A52 will feature a 64MP main camera, which is an improvement over the Galaxy A51’s 48MP main sensor.
Additionally, the smartphone will also feature a macro camera. However, we still don’t have information about whether the Galaxy A52 will have a zoom lens or what resolution will the macro camera be. No information has been revealed on the ultra-wide camera and the depth sensor either at the moment.
We currently expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy A52 towards the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, so stay tuned for more information!