The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than ever

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Oct 13, 2020, 10:57 AM
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than ever
Released in the US several months back, the Galaxy A71 5G is one of Samsung's newest upper-mid-range smartphones, offering enticing features and a nice design without being excessively expensive.

Normally, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G costs $599.99, but, this Amazon Prime Day, you can buy the handset for 30% off, thus saving $180 on it. There are no strings attached to this deal - you just purchase the phone and activate it on the carrier of your choice (or don't activate it at all, the price is still reduced). 


Mind you, this Amazon Prime Day offer beats every other unlocked Galaxy A71 5G deal currently available in the US, and will end tomorrow, October 14, at midnight.


The Galaxy A71 5G is an elegant (and pretty large) smartphone that sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display with 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 processor and packs 6 GB of RAM, so it's well-equipped to perform admirably in every situation.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has an interesting, fashionable pattern, and hosts a quad-camera (64 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP macro, and 5 MP depth sensor). There's no fingerprint scanner on the rear of the phone - instead, we get a scanner embedded in the display.

The Galaxy A71 5G further features a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging, 128 GB of storage space, and microSD card support. Unlike many other Samsung phones, this one doesn't offer protection against dust and water.

Other Amazon Prime Day deals that might interest you


In case you're wondering, the A71 is not the only Samsung smartphone that's currently discounted by Amazon - which is not at all surprising. You can check out more deals (non-Samsung products included) below:


Despite its name, Amazon Prime Day is not a single day event. It lasts a total of two days, ending on October 14 at 23:59 PM Pacific Time, so there's plenty of time to find at least a few deals that you wouldn't want to miss.

Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G View Full specs
$500 amazon $425 ebay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

