We finally know everything about Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, just in time for its release



The manufacturer also said that the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and is underpinned by an octa-core chipset which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but stopped short of revealing the name of the SoC. Now that the phone is set to go on sale in select markets including Thailand and Taiwan, the company has finally The manufacturer also said that the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and is underpinned by an octa-core chipset which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but stopped short of revealing the name of the SoC. Now that the phone is set to go on sale in select markets including Thailand and Taiwan, the company has finally revealed that it is powered by the Snapdragon 750G



The chip has two Cortex-A77 based Kryo 570 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. It integrates the Adreno 619 GPU and for 5G connectivity, we have got the Snapdragon X52 on board, which also supports the faster mmWave networks.



The Galaxy A42 5G costs £349 (~$461) in the UK and it is available in the colors Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Grey.



