Samsung Android 5G

We finally know everything about Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, just in time for its release

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 14, 2020, 12:01 PM
We finally know everything about Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, just in time for its release
Samsung last month announced the Galaxy A42 5G, its most affordable 5G smartphone to date. The company said that the phone sports a 6.6-inches Infinity-U screen, which is its branding for U-shaped notches. We were also told that the handset features a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, a 5MP macro module, and a 5MP depth camera, and a 20MP selfie shooter.

The manufacturer also said that the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and is underpinned by an octa-core chipset which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but stopped short of revealing the name of the SoC. Now that the phone is set to go on sale in select markets including Thailand and Taiwan, the company has finally revealed that it is powered by the Snapdragon 750G.

The chip has two Cortex-A77 based Kryo 570 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. It integrates the Adreno 619 GPU and for 5G connectivity, we have got the Snapdragon X52 on board, which also supports the faster mmWave networks.

The Galaxy A42 5G costs £349 (~$461) in the UK and it is available in the colors Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Grey.

Related phones

Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A42 View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

