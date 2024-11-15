Samsung Galaxy A36 reportedly getting new camera to better compete with flagships
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy A35. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup is the talk of the digital town, the company also has other much more budget-friendly offerings releasing soon too. One of these, the Galaxy A36, is looking like it’ll give the top dogs a run for their money, especially with an alleged new selfie camera.
Better image-taking capabilities can be achieved via software upgrades, better lenses or a number of other methods. As they say, megapixel count isn’t everything when it comes to photography.
Reportedly going from a 13 MP camera to a 12 MP one the new camera will likely take better selfies despite the apparent downgrade. Samsung has done this before, as Android Authority noted, when it replaced the 40 MP front camera for a 12 MP alternative for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Galaxy A35 was no slouch either when it came to selfies. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Galaxy A36 is worth considering because it will likely pack very decent specs at a much more affordable price like its predecessor. Geekbench listings seem to indicate that the phone will run on a Snapdragon processor: either the 6 Gen 3 or 7s Gen 2. Said listings and other leaks claim that the A36 will also come with 6 GB of RAM which I honestly wish was a little higher.
Though all signs point towards the A36 featuring the same rear cameras as the A35 it doesn’t really take away from the phone’s value. The previous phone had some very nice cameras as noted in our Galaxy A35 review.
Which means it will probably be one of the best smartphones of next year.
Previous render leaks show the A36 looking very much like the Galaxy S24 FE: adopting the same design theme Samsung seems to be embodying in all of its products. The rear triple camera setup, however, will reportedly be housed inside one unit instead of being separate like many Galaxy phones.
Lastly, being priced around $400 and shipping with Android 15 — not to mention Samsung’s new approach to long-term software support — make the A36 a very compelling option. It may not feel as premium in the hands as the S25 Ultra but it will do everything you throw at it with ease at a much lower cost.
