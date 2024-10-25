Record-breaking $400 Galaxy A36 is looking like a proper (Samsung) flagship - but is it enough?

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24 FE

Recommended Stories

World’s first: Galaxy A36 to become the first $400 phone ever to offer 6 years of OS and security updates (Android 15 to Android 21)

Galaxy A36: Samsung’s popular $400 Galaxy “A” series phone finally looks the part, but is this enough to make up for the lack of any meaningful hardware upgrades?

Identical chipset (but from Qualcomm), and likely the same camera, display, and battery as the Galaxy A35 and A34?

Galaxy A36: Is the design refresh trying to distract from the ageing internal hardware?

So… Where do YOU stand on this one? Is Samsung doing enough to make the Galaxy A36 appealing given the competition? Or is the design refresh meant to distract from the ageing internal hardware?