Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's design leaks in new renders
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Giznet
Samsung appears intent in revamping its mid-range and budget devices in the Galaxy A lineup. The company recently launched the Galaxy A16 5G with flagship-level software support. Another upcoming device will be the Galaxy A36 5G, whose design has been leaked in renders.
The leaked renders show that the Galaxy A36 5G's design will deviate from the guidelines Samsung has been using on its latest mobile devices. The look is still clean and minimalist, but it’s now a bit less so thanks to a camera module around the rear sensors.
OK #FutureSquad, here comes your very first look at the #Samsung#GalaxyA36 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 18, 2024
On behalf of @GizNexthttps://t.co/qkBL3iaZQApic.twitter.com/3RsyUlSUbP
Over the past couple of years, Galaxy phones have opted for a module-less rear camera design. Samsung arranges each sensor independently, leaving no connection between them. According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy A36 5G will break the trend by surrounding the rear cameras with an elongated pill-shaped module.
Another notable change in the design of the Galaxy A36 5G is the presence of a punch-hole for the front camera. Previous models of the Galaxy A3x lineup used a U-shaped notch. The changes will result in a more modern and attractive look for the company’s next-gen Android mid-ranger.
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Giznet
Perhaps Samsung is looking for a way to further differentiate its budget devices from premium ones. Another possibility is that this design is a preview of what we will see in all future smartphones from the company. The leaks about the Galaxy S25 series have already shown its look, and it will not follow this line.
The Galaxy A36 5G is expected to launch sometime in early 2025 and run Android 15 with One UI 7.0 out of the box. As a techie and consumer, I am excited to see what Samsung does with the Galaxy A36 5G. I am particularly interested in seeing how the new camera module design will affect the phone's performance. I am also curious to see if Samsung will continue to use this design on future devices.
