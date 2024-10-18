Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's design leaks in new renders

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Giznet









Samsung appears intent in revamping its mid-range and budget devices in the Galaxy A lineup. The company recently launched the Galaxy A16 5G with flagship-level software support. Another upcoming device will be the Galaxy A36 5G , whose design has been leaked in renders.The leaked renders show that the Galaxy A36 5G's design will deviate from the guidelines Samsung has been using on its latest mobile devices. The look is still clean and minimalist, but it’s now a bit less so thanks to a camera module around the rear sensors.

Over the past couple of years, Galaxy phones have opted for a module-less rear camera design. Samsung arranges each sensor independently, leaving no connection between them. According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy A36 5G will break the trend by surrounding the rear cameras with an elongated pill-shaped module.



Another notable change in the design of the Galaxy A36 5G is the presence of a punch-hole for the front camera. Previous models of the Galaxy A3x lineup used a U-shaped notch. The changes will result in a more modern and attractive look for the company’s next-gen Android mid-ranger.



