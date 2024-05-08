Samsung's hot new Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger scores its first cool outright discount

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Internationally unveiled a couple of months ago alongside the slightly higher-end Galaxy A55 5G, the Galaxy A35 5G was left to fly solo by Samsung to the US in April. On the bright side, the 6.6-inch mid-ranger was priced pretty reasonably stateside, and to further sweeten the deal, Amazon and Best Buy each threw in a cool freebie at launch.

While said $40 gift cards are no longer available, Amazon is now offering a $40 cash discount with no strings attached to convince you that this is the best budget 5G phone for you. Regularly priced at $399.99, the Lilac and Navy-coated A35 5G remains a tad more expensive than something like Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2024) or the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, not to mention Samsung's own Galaxy A25.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, $40 Gift Card
$40 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Luckily for the Galaxy A35, Google's Pixel 7a value champion is no longer marked down below the $400 mark, while the Pixel 8a is unsurprisingly a lot costlier than 360 bucks. 

All in all, this mid-range Samsung soldier aims to impress you first and foremost in the long run with its unrivaled software support (for the sub-$400 price bracket) while providing decent processing power, camera performance, and battery endurance outright (also for its price point).

On top of all that, our rigorous Galaxy A35 5G review a little while back found the 120Hz Super AMOLED display to be rather enjoyable (which is certainly no surprise for a Samsung phone of any price tag), although the user interface was unexpectedly laggy and the under-display fingerprint reader disappointingly sluggish. Fortunately, those are things that can still be fixed or improved with future updates, which we definitely expect to happen before long.

Until then, be sure to claim Amazon's totally unprecedented and, at least for the time being, completely unbeatable A35 deal while you can!
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

