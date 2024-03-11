Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Security and stylish design on a budget

Galaxy A55

Improves Outdoor Visibility

Tone Mapping for Better Viewing

Works with Adaptive Brightness

Exploring Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G cameras up close





Galaxy A55

stunning low-light images never seen before on Galaxy A series

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A55

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

5MP macro camera

The front camera is a hefty 32MP.

50MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide-angle camera

5MP macro camera

13MP selfie camera

Galaxy A55

Diving into the performance of Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G





Galaxy A55

Galaxy A55

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Last year, the Galaxy A54 was only offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the US, priced at $450. This year, the Galaxy A55 5G comes with a base configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This increase in RAM is certainly a welcomed upgrade.

The5G and Galaxy A35 5G ensure clear and bright displays in various lighting conditions, thanks to Samsung's Vision Booster technology. This innovation is designed to enhance screen visibility outdoors, especially in bright conditions. Collaborating with the phone's ambient light sensor, Vision Booster automatically adjusts the display for optimal visibility. Here is a breakdown of what Vision Booster brings to the table:Now, let's delve into the camera department. Starting with the5G, it boasts enhanced Nightography, claiming to capture clearer and more vibrant photos even in low-light conditions. This is attributed to its advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP), promising "." Real-world testing will, of course, determine the accuracy of these claims.Both the5G and Galaxy A35 5G feature optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) to ensure crisp photos and videos, even on the move. In terms of specifications, the main difference lies in the megapixel count of the two phones.The5G boasts a triple camera setup on the back, comprising:On the other hand, its sibling, the Galaxy A35 5G, is equipped with:While the5G might have a slight edge in terms of specs, the actual quality will be determined through real-life testing. Stay tuned for upcoming reviews to get a clearer picture.When it comes to performance, the chipsets powering both phones, the5G and Galaxy A35 5G, are Samsung's Exynos line of mid-range chips- the Exynos 1480 and the Exynos 1380, respectively, ensuring decent performance.In terms of storage and memory, the5G holds the upper hand with three options: