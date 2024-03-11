Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Security and stylish design on a budget

Up Next:
TL;DR:
- Samsung expands its Galaxy A series with the A55 5G and A35 5G, featuring Knox Vault security, enhanced photography, and adaptive displays.
- Both models maintain a sleek design, offer camera improvements, and have various storage options.
- The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are priced competitively, targeting a balance between advanced features and affordability.
Samsung added two new options to its budget-friendly Galaxy A series by introducing the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in various regions, including Europe. We anticipate the Galaxy A55 5G to become available in the US in the future.
Both smartphones boast extensive security features like Knox Vault, alongside new photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy's flagship camera innovations and a striking display that adapts to users' surroundings with Vision Booster.
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung, shared:
With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them. We are excited to open up even more possibilities on the Galaxy A series this year, including offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time on this lineup. We’re proud to enable Galaxy A series users to safely and reliably enjoy outstanding mobile experiences.
Let's delve into the details and explore what the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G have to offer.
Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G design and display
Image Credit–Samsung
Thanks to leaks, the design of both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G has been unveiled for quite some time now. Their design bears a striking resemblance to their predecessors, the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Notably, both the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G feature Samsung's new-fangled Key Island, which is a bulk on the right-hand side of the device housing both the power and volume buttons.
Similar to the Galaxy A55 5G, the Galaxy A35 5G sports a punch-hole design instead of a V-shaped notch, a long-awaited change for many users. There is a notable difference in the build materials between the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. The Galaxy A55 features a metal frame, while the Galaxy A35 opts for a plastic frame. Both phones come in four different colors, which are:
- Awesome Iceblue
- Awesome Lilac
- Awesome Lemon
- Awesome Navy
Both new mid-range smartphones feature expansive 6.6-inch Super AMOLED displays. The "AM" in AMOLED stands for the Active Matrix layer over the OLED display, providing precise control over each pixel for top-notch image quality. Both devices' displays boast a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and promise astonishing clarity in Full High Definition.
Image Credit–Samsung
The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G ensure clear and bright displays in various lighting conditions, thanks to Samsung's Vision Booster technology. This innovation is designed to enhance screen visibility outdoors, especially in bright conditions. Collaborating with the phone's ambient light sensor, Vision Booster automatically adjusts the display for optimal visibility. Here is a breakdown of what Vision Booster brings to the table:
- Improves Outdoor Visibility
- Tone Mapping for Better Viewing
- Works with Adaptive Brightness
Exploring Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G cameras up close
Galaxy A55 5G camera system (Image Credit–Samsung)
Now, let's delve into the camera department. Starting with the Galaxy A55 5G, it boasts enhanced Nightography, claiming to capture clearer and more vibrant photos even in low-light conditions. This is attributed to its advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP), promising "stunning low-light images never seen before on Galaxy A series." Real-world testing will, of course, determine the accuracy of these claims.
Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G feature optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) to ensure crisp photos and videos, even on the move. In terms of specifications, the main difference lies in the megapixel count of the two phones.
The Galaxy A55 5G boasts a triple camera setup on the back, comprising:
- 50MP main camera
- 12MP ultra-wide
- 5MP macro camera
- The front camera is a hefty 32MP.
On the other hand, its sibling, the Galaxy A35 5G, is equipped with:
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera
- 5MP macro camera
- 13MP selfie camera
While the Galaxy A55 5G might have a slight edge in terms of specs, the actual quality will be determined through real-life testing. Stay tuned for upcoming reviews to get a clearer picture.
Diving into the performance of Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G
Image Credit–Samsung
When it comes to performance, the chipsets powering both phones, the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, are Samsung's Exynos line of mid-range chips- the Exynos 1480 and the Exynos 1380, respectively, ensuring decent performance.
In terms of storage and memory, the Galaxy A55 5G holds the upper hand with three options:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Last year, the Galaxy A54 was only offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the US, priced at $450. This year, the Galaxy A55 5G comes with a base configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This increase in RAM is certainly a welcomed upgrade.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G also offers three storage options, but the maximum RAM configuration available is 8GB:
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Software and features of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G
Image Credit–Samsung)
Both phones ship with One UI 6.1, powered by Android 14 right out of the box. Samsung is committed to providing up to four generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with five years of security updates. This ensures that your phone remains up-to-date and secure for years to come.
Samsung has really upped its game on security with the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The tech giant introduced Samsung Knox Vault, a security feature usually reserved for the flagship Galaxies, to the Galaxy A series for the first time.
This Knox Vault is a tamper-resistant security solution that is all about keeping your important stuff safe from both sneaky hardware and software attacks. It creates a secure space away from the main processor and memory where it stores things like your PIN, passwords, and patterns.
In the battery department, not much has changed from the previous generations. Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is pretty standard for Android phones these days.
When it comes to charging, both phones support 25W wired charging. Charging them up fully would probably take around an hour and a half, give or take a bit.
Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G battery and charging
Image Credit–Samsung
Price and availability of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G
The Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G are now up for grabs. The Galaxy A55 5G comes in at a slightly higher price, retailing for:
- 8GB/128GB: €479
- 8GB/256GB: €529
On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G offers a slightly more affordable option, with a price tag of:
- 6GB/128GB: €379
- 8GB/ 256GB: €449
We'll soon provide the pricing details for the Galaxy A55 5G in the US. Stay tuned for updates!
