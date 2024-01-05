Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A33 5G is getting updated to Android 14
One of the cheapest 5G smartphones launched by Samsung, the Galaxy A33, is getting its second major Android OS update. Since last month, the South Korean company released Android 14 updates for a few dozen phones and tablets, although these updates aren’t available everywhere these products are sold.
As per SamMobile’s report, Samsung fans in Asia and Europe who own the Galaxy A33 should be able to upgrade their phones to Android 14. Although the report mentions several countries, it’s safe to say that more will be added in the coming weeks.
Introduced two years ago, the Galaxy A33 5G was running Android 12 at the time, which makes Android 14 its second major OS update. It remain to be seen if Samsung will continue to update the Galaxy A33 5G up to Android 16, as it should.
The Galaxy A33 5G was among the first affordable phones to receive its Android 14 update, but only in a few countries. Starting this week, Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy A33 5G Android 14 update in more countries.
For now, customers in China, Hong Kong, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, Ukraine, and the Caucasus region can download the update. The only bad news is that the update comes with a rather old November 2023 security patch.
