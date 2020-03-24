Samsung Galaxy A31 arrives with 48MP quad-camera, huge battery, AMOLED display

Samsung Android

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 24, 2020, 8:18 AM
Samsung loves announcing new smartphones whenever possible and today it has chosen to unveil the Galaxy A31. It replaces the Galaxy A30, which quickly became one of the world’s best-selling smartphones last year.

Infinity-U display and four rear cameras


The Samsung Galaxy A31 is adorned with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display that features a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution. This is all coupled with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

There is also a small U-shaped notch towards the top of the screen that incorporates a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy A31 boasts a versatile quad-camera system on the rear.

Sitting inside a Galaxy S20-like camera module is a 48-megapixel main camera that boasts an f/2.0 aperture and supports pixel binning technology for better photos at a lower 12-megapixel resolution.

Accompanying that is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with support for a 123º field of view. This, in turn, is joined by a 5-megapixel depth sensor for improved portrait shots and a dedicated 5-megapixel macro camera.

There's a massive battery too


Samsung says the smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset that uses two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It failed to name the exact chip, but these characteristics coincide with the MediaTek Helio P65, which also powers the recently announced Galaxy A41.

The Galaxy A31 also ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, although a 6/128GB variant is also available for those interested. Both models support microSD cards of up to 512GB.

Completing the setup is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, Android 10, and Samsung Pay support.

Pricing and availability information is yet to be released, but the Galaxy A31 will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White at launch.

Related phones

Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31 View Full specs
  • Camera 48 MP (Dual camera)
    front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P65, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

