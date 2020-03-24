Samsung Galaxy A31 arrives with 48MP quad-camera, huge battery, AMOLED display

Infinity-U display and four rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is adorned with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display that features a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution. This is all coupled with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.



There is also a small U-shaped notch towards the top of the screen that incorporates a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy A31 boasts a versatile quad-camera system on the rear.



Accompanying that is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with support for a 123º field of view. This, in turn, is joined by a 5-megapixel depth sensor for improved portrait shots and a dedicated 5-megapixel macro camera.

There's a massive battery too

Samsung says the smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset that uses two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It failed to name the exact chip, but these characteristics coincide with the MediaTek Helio P65, which also powers the recently announced Galaxy A41.



The Galaxy A31 also ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, although a 6/128GB variant is also available for those interested. Both models support microSD cards of up to 512GB.



Completing the setup is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, Android 10, and Samsung Pay support.



Pricing and availability information is yet to be released, but the Galaxy A31 will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White at launch.



