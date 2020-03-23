Samsung's next mid-range phone has three cameras, punch-hole display

A 6.5-inch Infinity-O display and three rear cameras

The new Samsung smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display complete with a small punch hole in the top-left corner. The latter is home to a selfie camera and its positioning suggests Samsung has selected LCD tech over AMOLED to keep costs down.



Cost-cutting measures are also visible in the all-important bezels department because, although they are relatively slim, the chin is considerably thicker.



Turning the Galaxy M51 on to its side reveals an aluminum frame complete with a volume rocker and power key on the right. Also included is a USB-C port and speaker along the bottom, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone.





Completing the external package is a plastic panel on the back that is home to the Samsung logo and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner rather than a newer in-screen implementation. Many would argue this is better, though, because in-screen scanners have often proven unreliable in the past.

There is also a rectangular camera module in the top-left corner that is reminiscent of the one featured on the Galaxy S20 and other Galaxy M-branded devices launch in recent months. In this particular case, it’s home to an LED flash and three cameras.



No details are available yet, but customers can expect to find a high-resolution main camera, an ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a depth sensor.

Possible Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51, despite its branding, is actually expected to replace the The Samsung Galaxy M51, despite its branding, is actually expected to replace the Galaxy M40 that debuted last year. Little is known about the smartphone right now, but rumors suggest it will be powered by either the Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 720G chipset.



That is likely going to be paired with 6GB of RAM as standard and 64GB of storage with support for microSD cards. But if Samsung is feeling especially generous, it might ditch the 64GB option and go all-in with 128GB of storage.



Like any other 2020 smartphone, Android 10 is expected straight out of the box. In this case, customers will also be able to find the custom One UI 2.0 interface, which debuted back in fall 2019 for the Like any other 2020 smartphone, Android 10 is expected straight out of the box. In this case, customers will also be able to find the custom One UI 2.0 interface, which debuted back in fall 2019 for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 flagships.

There’s no word on the battery capacity just yet, but it’s fair to say last year’s Galaxy M40 didn’t exactly excel in this department. A battery capacity in the region of 4,000mAh seems pretty likely as a result.



Of course, 15W fast charging via the USB-C port should be present. Due to the budget nature of the device, however, Of course, 15W fast charging via the USB-C port should be present. Due to the budget nature of the device, however, wireless charging won’t be part of the package and neither will 5G network support.

Samsung Galaxy M51 announcement and pricing estimates

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to go official in the coming months with a price tag in the region of $250. That means it will face intense competition from the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi, Oppo’s Realme, and several other competitors.



Huawei would usually be a direct competitor too, but recent data shows that it has already started shrinking outside of China due to the lack of Play Store and Google apps support on its newest smartphones.

The Galaxy M51 will likely be made available to purchase in India initially before expanding to other international markets including Europe.



