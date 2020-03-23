Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to be announced soon, will come with Exynos 980 processor

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 23, 2020, 9:06 AM
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to be announced soon, will come with Exynos 980 processor
The Samsung Galaxy A71 was announced in January, but now we get information about its 5G-capable variant. The specs for the upcoming phone appeared on the Chinese certification website TENAA, which means it is about to be announced in China. The info on the website provides some of its characteristics for us.

First of all, the upcoming mid-range phone will pack an Exynos 980 processor, which has an integrated 5G modem. The mobile platform provides an octa-core CPU that Samsung states is made to handle the intensive tasks required by the faster, low latency 5G network.

The unannounced device is listed on TENAA as SM-A7160 and at the moment, no renders of it are yet available.

Additionally, it will come with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera will be 64MP and the secondary one 12MP, and the device will be capable of recording videos at 1080p (maybe even higher quality, if we consider the A71, however the website did not have more information on the matter). The selfie camera’s capability is not listed either, but we doubt it would be less than the A71’s 32 MP.

The battery of the phone will be pretty big - it’s listed at 4370mAh, which is slightly more than the newly released Galaxy S20’s battery capacity. What’s more, the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, to the joy of all the concervative wired-headphone fans. The smartphone will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and an expandable device storage of 128GB. Unfortunately, we don’t have information on storage variations yet.

TENAA also reveals that the Galaxy A71 5G will weigh 6.52 oz (185g) and measure 6.40×2.97×0.32 inches (162.6×75.5×8.1mm) (slightly smaller than A71, which is 6.44×2.99×0.30 inches (163.6×76×7.7mm)). However, we do not have official information on the display size, the camera placements or the overall external design. The phone will come with Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI, along with an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor and fast charging.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless