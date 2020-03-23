Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to be announced soon, will come with Exynos 980 processor
Additionally, it will come with a quad-camera setup. The primary camera will be 64MP and the secondary one 12MP, and the device will be capable of recording videos at 1080p (maybe even higher quality, if we consider the A71, however the website did not have more information on the matter). The selfie camera’s capability is not listed either, but we doubt it would be less than the A71’s 32 MP.
The battery of the phone will be pretty big - it’s listed at 4370mAh, which is slightly more than the newly released Galaxy S20’s battery capacity. What’s more, the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, to the joy of all the concervative wired-headphone fans. The smartphone will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and an expandable device storage of 128GB. Unfortunately, we don’t have information on storage variations yet.
TENAA also reveals that the Galaxy A71 5G will weigh 6.52 oz (185g) and measure 6.40×2.97×0.32 inches (162.6×75.5×8.1mm) (slightly smaller than A71, which is 6.44×2.99×0.30 inches (163.6×76×7.7mm)). However, we do not have official information on the display size, the camera placements or the overall external design. The phone will come with Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI, along with an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor and fast charging.