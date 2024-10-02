Samsung Galaxy A16 full specs leaked courtesy of a European retailer
Judging by the amount of the information about the Galaxy A16 leaked, Samsung is clearly preparing to launch the budget-friendly smartphone. Pictures of the phone popped up online last week, while key specs of the 5G and 4G models leaked the week before that.
Today, we have the rest of the information about the Galaxy A16, courtesy of a European retailer that seems to have jumped the gun and listed the phone before it was actually announced.
We’re happy to report that if the specs sheet leaked proves to be accurate, the Galaxy A16 will be a decent upgrade over the Galaxy A15. Well, not so much when it comes to camera, but the display and chipset received small upgrades. In addition, the Galaxy A16 will feature an IP54 rating, something that the Galaxy A15 lacks.
On the inside, the Galaxy A16 packs an Exynos 1330 processor, paired with just 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD). Apparently, the Galaxy A16 will use a different chipset, namely MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300, in other countries outside of Europe, but this is just a rumor.
As far as the camera goes, it looks like nothing has changed. The Galaxy A16 features a triple camera that includes 50 MP main, 5 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. Just like the Galaxy A15, Samsung’s upcoming budget-friendly smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy A16 will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and will ship with Android 14 right out of the box.
The folks at SamInsider spotted the listing and took a few screenshots before the retailer took it down, so let’s take a look at the Galaxy A16 full specs sheet. Keep in mind that this is supposed to be an upgrade over the Galaxy A15, a phone that’s been released back in December.
As mentioned earlier, it appears that the Galaxy A16 sports a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Galaxy A15 has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch display.
According to previous reports, the 5G version of the phone will be available for purchase in Europe for €240, while the 4G model will be priced at €210.
