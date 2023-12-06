The unreleased Samsung Galaxy A15 pops up in three color options
Each year, millions of people buy a new phone – and many do not share our passion for the latest and greatest, but instead go for a relatively capable, budget-friendly device that gets the job done and costs less than $200. Next year, millions will buy whatever budget-friendly phone Samsung pulls out of its sleeve – namely, the Galaxy A15.
Naturally, there aren't a ton of leaks surrounding the Galaxy A15, but some 10 days ago, renders surfaced and we got to see the device in dark blue.
Fast forward to today’s newest leak, courtesy of 91mobiles, that shows the Galaxy A15 in three color options: the aforementioned blue is joined by yellow and light blue (via Android Headlines).
A lot (for the price), actually. The speculated price is $149, but some days ago the phone popped up for a brief moment at Walmart for $139. Now, the retailer page redirects nowhere and apparently they’ve got to sort things out.
Per the unconfirmed information so far, the Galaxy A15 LTE will pack MediaTek’s Helio G99 chip while the 5G version will allegedly feature the Dimensity 6100+. They are essentially the same 6nm chipset, with an integrated 5G modem in the latter. The octa-core chip is clocked at up to 2.2GHz and features the Mali G57 GPU. It’s expected that users will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for Micro SD card. A 5,000mAh battery will fuel the phone with 25W fast charging support.
On the outside, the two Galaxy A15 variants will be essentially the same: a mostly flat frame, power and volume buttons on the right side, with the fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. The 6.5-inch display is expected to offer a 90 Hz refresh rate. As far as the cameras go, there will probably be a 50 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. Rumors point at a 13 MP selfie shooter.
This little fella (okay, it packs a 6.5-inch display so it isn’t a little fella technically speaking, but you get the point) will come in two variants that differ in terms of connectivity: one will offer 5G, the other – 4G.
What else does the Galaxy A15 offer?
It’s expected that the Galaxy A15 will hit the markets in Q1 2024, with the 5G model to become available first, and later the 4G model.
The three cameras on the back are aligned vertically with no camera bump.
