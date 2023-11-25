Samsung Galaxy A15 5G surfaces on Walmart's website priced at $139

Walmart has now added the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G to its website. The phone works with Boost Mobile, comes in Blue Black (that's a single color, folks), and supports 5G. The price is a very Walmart-like $139. The device is equipped with a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 2.2GHz MediaTek chipset (possibly the Dimensity 6100+) under the hood. The device carries 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.





The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera and there is a 13MP front-facing selfie snapper. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery. The $139 price on the website is $10 cheaper than the original rumored price of the phone although the Walmart site also shows that the phone is not yet in stock. Once Walmart does have the phone available, it might make a great holiday gift for someone you know who still uses an old-fashioned flip phone or for one of your kids. And don't forget, this phone does support 5G.

The Galaxy A-series is Samsung's higher-tier mid-range line above the Galaxy M-series. Galaxy A phones typically have large displays, big batteries, and viable cameras. And as you can tell from the images of the phone included on Walmart's website, the bezels are larger than the ones found on the flagship Galaxy S line.





Walmart's website says that you can buy the Galaxy A15 5G from Walmart for $139 or make monthly payments to Affirm:







Make three monthly payments of $48.04 which totals $144.12. That includes $5.12 in interest (which works out to an APR of 21.97%).

Make six monthly payments of $24.67 which totals $148.04. That includes $9.04 in interest (which works out to an APR of 21.96%).

Make 12 monthly payments of $13.01 which totals $156.11. That includes $17.11 in interest (which works out to an APR of 21.99%).

You can see if you qualify to buy the phone through Affirm by clicking the link right on the Walmart website. And remember, this phone will only work if your wireless plan is through Boost Mobile.

