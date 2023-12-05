Oppo’s next flagship leaks in real-life images and it’s not pretty
Oppo is expected to launch its next flagships, the Find X7 and X7 Pro, in China very soon. The handset maker has already teased its upcoming phones by revealing some information about their specs, but no pictures of either of the two were published until this week.
Thanks to the Chinese leakers, we now have a couple of live photos that show the front and back sides of the Find X7 Pro. Although the phone shapes up to be a very powerful device, things are a bit different when it comes to design.
Also, the LED flash is positioned outside the island in the top corner. This is definitely not Oppo’s best work when it comes to design, but some might like it.
Based on previous reports, the regular Oppo Find X7 will be equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9300 chipset, but the Pro version might use a different CPU like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Thanks to the Chinese leakers, we now have a couple of live photos that show the front and back sides of the Find X7 Pro. Although the phone shapes up to be a very powerful device, things are a bit different when it comes to design.
The front is pretty standard for a flagship, so no surprises here. However, the back side feature a huge octagon-shaped camera island that looks ridiculous. There are at least two periscope modules and one main camera, which features Sony’s 1-inch LYT-900 sensor, inside the island.
Also, the LED flash is positioned outside the island in the top corner. This is definitely not Oppo’s best work when it comes to design, but some might like it.
Based on previous reports, the regular Oppo Find X7 will be equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9300 chipset, but the Pro version might use a different CPU like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Other specs include up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, as well as satellite communication. Both Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Pro will be initially released in China, but they will most likely be launched in other countries soon afterward.
Things that are NOT allowed: