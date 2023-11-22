Another Galaxy A15 renders leak, no One UI 6 on this one (allegedly)

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung
It’s been just over two months since the last time we got to talk about the visuals of the upcoming Galaxy A15. Everyone is so obsessed with the latest and greatest from Samsung and the approaching Galaxy S24 line that we almost forgot there are other things coming from the Korean giant as well.

One is the aforementioned Galaxy A15 which is making headlines again with a new set of renders showing the phone sideways, courtesy of Newzonly in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani.

The images show a flat phone with an Infinity-U display notch for the selfie camera, three individual cutouts for the rear-facing camera, a flat frame, and the same unusual bump around the side buttons the Galaxy A25 has (via SamMobile).

The device in the renders is in dark blue, but it’s expected to arrive also in black and yellow hues:



The latest model from the low end of Samsung's catalog will allegedly sport a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip and 128GB of storage, further expandable via microSD. The device is said to be powered by an upgraded 5,000mAh battery with faster 25W charging. This is an upgrade from the 15W charging speeds the Galaxy A14 offers.

In contrast, the upcoming midranger Galaxy A55 will – based on rumors so far – not bring an update to the charging speed from its predecessor (the Galaxy A54), as we already mentioned in a dedicated article.

Back to the Galaxy A15 and the speculations – users could expect a 6.5-inch Infinity-U display, FHD+ resolution, and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz.

The triple camera system on the back allegedly consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor, while the selfie camera on the front has a resolution of 13 MP.

Samsung has yet to confirm these specs, and there's no known release date, but the Galaxy A15 will supposedly go on sale for around $149.

One more thing – it’s not expected the Galaxy A15 to pack Android 14 and One UI 6.0 – instead, it will run Android 13 and One UI 5 out of the box.
