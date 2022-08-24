 Samsung silently launches the entry-level Galaxy A04 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung silently launches the entry-level Galaxy A04

Samsung
4
Samsung silently launches the entry-level Galaxy A04
Samsung has silently launched a new smartphone. The latest handset from the tech giant is more of an entry-level budget-friendly device and bears the name Galaxy A04.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display. This is a screen, which, according to Samsung, creates "an incredibly immersive viewing experience" because it covers almost the entire front of the phone and stretches from one edge to the other. The V stands for a v-shaped teardrop cutout for the selfie camera on the front, nothing fancier than that. The refresh rate for the Galaxy A04 is still unknown, but since it's an entry-level phone, don't expect it to be above 60Hz.



In terms of performance specs, the Galaxy A04 will come equipped with an Octa-Core processor, but Samsung doesn't say its name. You will be able to buy a Galaxy A04 with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of storage space, respectively. The phone will also come with a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand your phone's storage by up to 1TB.

As for the cameras, Samsung's latest phone will come with a 50MP main shooter with an impressively large F1.8 lens aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera, however, will be only 5MP, which may not translate to great selfies, but we hope Samsung managed to squeeze out the best it could from it.

The Galaxy A04 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, but Samsung doesn't specify the supported charging wattage. Straight out of the box, the Galaxy A04 will be running Android 12 and One UI 4.1. But we don't know if it will receive the Android 13 treatment and One UI 5.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't yet said where the Galaxy A04 will be available, nor how much it will cost you to buy one.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Popular stories

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless