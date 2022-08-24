Samsung silently launches the entry-level Galaxy A04
4
Samsung has silently launched a new smartphone. The latest handset from the tech giant is more of an entry-level budget-friendly device and bears the name Galaxy A04.
The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display. This is a screen, which, according to Samsung, creates "an incredibly immersive viewing experience" because it covers almost the entire front of the phone and stretches from one edge to the other. The V stands for a v-shaped teardrop cutout for the selfie camera on the front, nothing fancier than that. The refresh rate for the Galaxy A04 is still unknown, but since it's an entry-level phone, don't expect it to be above 60Hz.
In terms of performance specs, the Galaxy A04 will come equipped with an Octa-Core processor, but Samsung doesn't say its name. You will be able to buy a Galaxy A04 with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of storage space, respectively. The phone will also come with a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand your phone's storage by up to 1TB.
The Galaxy A04 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, but Samsung doesn't specify the supported charging wattage. Straight out of the box, the Galaxy A04 will be running Android 12 and One UI 4.1. But we don't know if it will receive the Android 13 treatment and One UI 5.
Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't yet said where the Galaxy A04 will be available, nor how much it will cost you to buy one.
The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display. This is a screen, which, according to Samsung, creates "an incredibly immersive viewing experience" because it covers almost the entire front of the phone and stretches from one edge to the other. The V stands for a v-shaped teardrop cutout for the selfie camera on the front, nothing fancier than that. The refresh rate for the Galaxy A04 is still unknown, but since it's an entry-level phone, don't expect it to be above 60Hz.
In terms of performance specs, the Galaxy A04 will come equipped with an Octa-Core processor, but Samsung doesn't say its name. You will be able to buy a Galaxy A04 with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of storage space, respectively. The phone will also come with a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand your phone's storage by up to 1TB.
As for the cameras, Samsung's latest phone will come with a 50MP main shooter with an impressively large F1.8 lens aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera, however, will be only 5MP, which may not translate to great selfies, but we hope Samsung managed to squeeze out the best it could from it.
The Galaxy A04 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, but Samsung doesn't specify the supported charging wattage. Straight out of the box, the Galaxy A04 will be running Android 12 and One UI 4.1. But we don't know if it will receive the Android 13 treatment and One UI 5.
Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't yet said where the Galaxy A04 will be available, nor how much it will cost you to buy one.
Things that are NOT allowed: