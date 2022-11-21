Samsung Galaxy A14 5G details leaked via Geekbench scores
After the leaked renders of the Galaxy A14 5G gave us a taste of what we could expect on the visual end of things, newly surfaced information is pointing to the smartphone possibly having different versions, equipped with different processors.
As spotted by MySmartPrice, results from a device under model number SM-A146B surfaced on Geekbench. This phone seems to be equipped with an octa-core processor, clocked at 2.40GHz, rumored to be the new Exynos 1330 chip from Samsung.
Today, the media spotted another listing under SM-A146P, but this time the phone has a Dimensity 700 SoC. This is another octa-core processor, which comes with the Mali G57 GPU, instead of the Mali G68 GPU that comes on the presumed Exynos.
A direct comparison between both listings.
Now, we’ve seen the Mediatek Dimensity 700 on this smartphone’s predecessor – the Galaxy A13 5G. If we take into account that it’s a SoC from 2020, it’s no wonder that it is getting blown out of the water by the presumed Exynos 1330, which we’re expecting to see on the Galaxy A series in 2023.
What do we know about the Galaxy A14 5G?
We can utilize the fact that we have two listings and compare their details, so we can note not only what’s different, but also what has stayed the same. This will help us set some proper expectations of the A14 5G:
And here’s a recap of what we can infer from the renders that leaked last month:
There is hearsay about a 5,000 mAh battery being fitted inside, but we don’t have any data to back up that claim. The leaked renders also came with some claims that the phone is measured 167.7mm x 78.7mm x 9.3mm (6.6” x 3” x 0.36”).
- An octa-core processor
- 4GB of RAM
- Android 13 out of the box
- A triple-camera setup
- A waterdrop front-facing camera
- 3,5 mm headphone jack
When can we expect the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G?
The last time around, the Galaxy A13 5G was released in December of 2021. Samsung may still have time to both unveil and release the Galaxy A14, so we will have to hold our breaths until then so that all details get officially confirmed.
When the A13 5G was released, it also had multiple versions, related either to storage capabilities, processor, or connectivity limitations. As such, it wouldn’t be surprising to see separate versions of the Galaxy A14 5G with different types of processors.
