Samsung Galaxy A14 5G details leaked via Geekbench scores









Now, we’ve seen the Mediatek Dimensity 700 on this smartphone’s predecessor – the Galaxy A13 5G. If we take into account that it’s a SoC from 2020, it’s no wonder that it is getting blown out of the water by the presumed Exynos 1330, which we’re expecting to see on the Galaxy A series in 2023.



What do we know about the Galaxy A14 5G?









An octa-core processor

4GB of RAM

Android 13 out of the box

And here’s a recap of what we can infer from the renders that leaked last month:



A triple-camera setup

A waterdrop front-facing camera

3,5 mm headphone jack

There is hearsay about a 5,000 mAh battery being fitted inside, but we don’t have any data to back up that claim. The leaked renders also came with some claims that the phone is measured 167.7mm x 78.7mm x 9.3mm (6.6” x 3” x 0.36”). We can utilize the fact that we have two listings and compare their details, so we can note not only what’s different, but also what has stayed the same. This will help us set some proper expectations of the A14 5G:And here’s a recap of what we can infer from the renders that leaked last month:There is hearsay about a 5,000 mAh battery being fitted inside, but we don’t have any data to back up that claim. The leaked renders also came with some claims that the phone is measured 167.7mm x 78.7mm x 9.3mm (6.6” x 3” x 0.36”).





When can we expect the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G?





The last time around, the Galaxy A13 5G was released in December of 2021. Samsung may still have time to both unveil and release the Galaxy A14, so we will have to hold our breaths until then so that all details get officially confirmed.



When the A13 5G was released, it also had multiple versions, related either to storage capabilities, processor, or connectivity limitations. As such, it wouldn’t be surprising to see separate versions of the Galaxy A14 5G with different types of processors.