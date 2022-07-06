Three budget-friendly Samsung smartphones getting Android 12 updates
Samsung is truly on a roll when it comes to Android 12 updates, but it was bound to be this way sooner or later considering how many phones the South Korean giant launches every year. After upgrading most of its flagships, new and old, Samsung has turned its attention to the Galaxy A series and other affordable phones.
What’s interesting to mention is that the Galaxy A21s and Galaxy A02s are likely to stay on Android 12 until they’re phased out since they were launched back in 2020 with Android 10 onboard. After two major Android OS update, those who own these two phones can only expect to receive security patches for two more years.
Android 12 updates are rolling out for these phones in various European countries and include the June security patch, which addressed more than 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities.
As far as the Galaxy A03s goes, this one was released last year, so it’s probably going to receive Android 13 at some point next year, which will be its last. These phones aren’t on Samsung’s list of devices that will receive three Android OS updates, but they will certainly receive four years of security updates.
