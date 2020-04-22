America's COVID-19 frontline workers get free Samsung smartphone repairs and special discounts





But even though the electronics giant and at least one of its massive subsidiaries are widely expected to lose a lot of money as a direct short and long-term result of the ongoing global health crisis, Samsung wants to support those who need its help the most during these trying times.









The first of these US-only initiatives is dubbed "Free Repairs for The Frontline" and it consists of, well, free smartphone repairs for so-called frontline workers. If you're a doctor, nurse, hospital employee, EMT, police officer, or firefighter having to confront the coronavirus threat day in and day out while a massive portion of the nation's population is staying in, you can finally get your busted-up Galaxy S9 screen replaced without paying a dime.





That's obviously just an example, as Samsung will let you fix anything that might be broken with any Galaxy handset through June 30 at no cost whatsoever. That includes screen and battery replacement, but your phone will need to turn on. Also, liquid damage is not covered. And the program doesn't cover tablets or wearable devices either.





If you qualify for a gratis repair by meeting these conditions, you'll have to provide valid identification and either visit your local uBreakiFix location or set up a mail-in repair with a quick call to the 1-800-SAMSUNG hotline. The company will even take care of all shipping costs if you choose the latter method... as long as you can prove you are indeed a First Responder.





The second initiative can get first responders and healthcare professionals in the US discounts of "up to" 30 percent on "any" Samsung.com purchases, although the details here are a little unclear, which probably means you won't be able to just shave 30 percent off the regular prices of hot new devices like the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra with no other strings attached. Still, these excellent perks should definitely provide a little relief to those forced to put their lives at risk every single day for America's greater good. Nicely done there, Samsung!



