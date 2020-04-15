Samsung donates $5 million to India in support of COVID-19 relief
The South Korean giant has previously donated numerous supplies to local hospitals, including face masks, gloves, infrared thermometers and air purifiers. In a similar move to Apple, Samsung is now too matching its employees' donations to fighting the coronavirus.
Previously, we have reported on Apple also donating 10 million masks to the US and some of the most affected regions in Europe, along with over $7 million to coronavirus recovery efforts in China, with CEO Tim Cook actively showing support towards the country during the difficult times.
India is one of the world's biggest smartphone markets, with Samsung being its top selling brand many years in a row, occasionally to be surpassed by Xiaomi. And as the Indian market grows exponentially, many smartphone manufacturers are increasing their efforts to establish their presence on it.
In Q4 of 2019, Samsung was India's second best-selling smartphone brand, just behind Xiaomi, according to analysis by the Canalys firm, based on sell-in shipments.