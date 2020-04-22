Samsung Display Coronavirus

Samsung Display to announce a considerable operating loss for the first quarter of 2020

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 22, 2020, 2:35 AM
Samsung Display to announce a considerable operating loss for the first quarter of 2020
As the current coronavirus situation unfolds, tech companies are starting to adjust their market expectations, taking into consideration the decreasing demand and the effect of the pandemic on the world economy. Now, SamMobile reports that the leader in smartphone display making, Samsung Display, has suffered a big hit in the first quarter of the year.

Samsung Display is responsible not only for manufacturing display panels for smartphones, but also for PC monitors, smartwatches, laptops and TVs. Reportedly, the company’s operating loss (when a company’s expenses exceed its profits) for the first quarter of the year amounted to around $378 million. For the same time frame, Samsung Display’s revenue amounted to around $5 billion.

Unfortunately, the loss is being caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the consequential fall in demand for smartphones and TVs. Additionally, analysts state that the closures of some of the company’s factories have also increased costs. What’s more, recently, Samsung Display announced its going to permanently close its LCD manufacturing lines, so that could have been a contributing factor to the company’s losses as well.

The company stated that it will stop LCD panel production by the end of 2020 and will focus its factories on developing and researching the technology of quantum dot screens.

Samsung’s other business, including its smartphone vendor division, has also been affected by the pandemic, despite the new smartphone models that the company announced a couple of months ago. Unfortunately, it’s not only Samsung that has suffered from the coronavirus situation - It’s likely that other big tech companies are going to announce losses over the next few months as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless