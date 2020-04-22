Samsung Display to announce a considerable operating loss for the first quarter of 2020
Unfortunately, the loss is being caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the consequential fall in demand for smartphones and TVs. Additionally, analysts state that the closures of some of the company’s factories have also increased costs. What’s more, recently, Samsung Display announced its going to permanently close its LCD manufacturing lines, so that could have been a contributing factor to the company’s losses as well.
The company stated that it will stop LCD panel production by the end of 2020 and will focus its factories on developing and researching the technology of quantum dot screens.
Samsung’s other business, including its smartphone vendor division, has also been affected by the pandemic, despite the new smartphone models that the company announced a couple of months ago. Unfortunately, it’s not only Samsung that has suffered from the coronavirus situation - It’s likely that other big tech companies are going to announce losses over the next few months as well.