Warranty on all Nokia smartphones extended by 60 days due to COVID-19
If you own a Nokia dumb phone or a smartphone, you'll be happy to know that HMD Global has decided to extend the warranty on all feature phones and smartphones by 60 days. Keep in mind that the decision only affected those devices that were due to expire between March 15 and May 15, 2020.
Nokia repair and return services are heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, so the decision to extend the warranty on all feature phones and smartphones is meant to alleviate the disruption caused by the pandemic.
That being said, if you're located in the United States or Europe, you can still send your Nokia phone to be repaired using the dedicated website, even if its warranty is due to expire between March 15 and May 15. Your phone will be repaired and returned to you within the timeframe outlined.