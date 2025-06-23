Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung Foundry halts long-term ambition, receives much-needed orders from Tesla

Samsung Foundry has paused its pursuit of 1.4 nm chips, though new orders from Tesla may make up for that.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
Samsung Galaxy S25 phones face-down
Although Samsung Foundry is in a much better place now than it was in 2024, it’s still having to make compromises in certain aspects of its business. The foundry has halted work on its 1.4 nm chipsets, though it has also received some much-needed business from Tesla.

Samsung’s ambitions for 1.4 nm chips


Video Thumbnail
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung

Last year, it was revealed that Samsung planned on producing 1.4 nm chipsets by 2027. This was a very ambitious plan, as the foundry was struggling with 3 nm yields at the time. However, Samsung was able to stabilize that process, and has now made the 3 nm Exynos 2500 official. We will be seeing this processor in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which will be unveiled next month.

Now, a report (translated source) has revealed that the company is pausing its plans for 1.4 nm chips. What was once slated for 2027, now may not even begin until 2028. For now, Samsung Foundry is focusing on perfecting its 2 nm process, which it wants to use for the Exynos 2600.

Do you care about 1.4 nm processors?

Vote View Result


2 nm chips are here to stay


Samsung wants to perfect its 2 nm process because, according to the report, the foundry’s 2 nm yield is currently at 20-30 percent. That is not feasible, and may even delay Samsung’s plans to debut the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 line.

It’s also worth noting that Apple will be using 3 nm chips for the iPhone 17 series this year. Samsung’s largest rival in the smartphone space — at least in the U.S. — doesn’t plan on using 2 nm processors until the iPhone 18 series next year. As such, it’s not like Samsung will fall behind immediately if it’s unable to get its 2 nm yields sorted out soon.

Samsung manufacturing Tesla’s Dojo chips




One of the reasons that Samsung Foundry has been facing trouble recently is the lack of clients. Many companies choose to opt for foundries with a proven track record, like TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). However, Samsung’s lower costs are, understandably, an attractive option as well.

To that end, Samsung Foundry has allegedly received orders from Tesla to manufacture the Dojo chips using its 2 nm processes. This was first reported by The Elec — a Korean news site — but the article has been taken down and is “under review”. It wouldn’t be the first time that Samsung has asked for specific information to be removed.

Recommended Stories
A copy of the original news story can be read here, retrieved by renowned tipster and semiconductor analyst Jukanlosreve. The report claims that Samsung will resume work on its plant in Taylor, Texas, in hopes that it will be operational in time to fulfill Tesla’s orders. It is absolutely crucial that Samsung’s 2 nm yields should have improved by the time this plant goes online.

Samsung is okay, for now


While I’m sure that postponing the plans for 1.4 nm chip production must have stung, it hardly jeopardizes Samsung’s future. As mentioned earlier, Apple won’t even start using 2 nm chips until late next year. Samsung has plenty of time, and the jump from 2 nm to 1.4 nm would have hardly been revolutionary.

Modern chip measurements are marketing more than anything. If Samsung is able to perfect its 2 nm yields and deliver Exynos chips that can hold their own against Snapdragon, then the company will make it out just fine.

And, as it was able to do for its 3 nm process, I think it shouldn’t take long for Samsung to improve the yields of its 2 nm chip manufacturing. When that’s done, I hope that we’ll finally have an Apple silicon moment for Exynos.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless