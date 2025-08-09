Chinese manufacturers are rushing to beat Apple to the punch with iPhone’s next big thing
A tale as old as time: we'll likely see the iPhone's next big thing before Apple can even get around to finalizing it.
Apple — according to many reports — has something very special planned for 2027: a new iPhone Pro model for the flagship product’s 20th anniversary. However, spurred on by the next big thing for the iPhone, Chinese phone manufacturers have already begun trying to beat Apple to the punch.
A new iPhone Pro is slated for release in 2027, to celebrate its legacy and to make the perfect smartphone. This iPhone will have the most flawless display, at least according to leaks. It will be completely edge-to-edge and, most importantly of all, will have absolutely zero cutouts or holes.
As is almost tradition, other phone manufacturers are now rushing to make such a phone before Apple can. According to a new report (translated source), better under-display cameras and 3D face recognition sensors have entered the testing phase in China, with plans to incorporate them into phones soon. If everything works out, these companies could be introducing this technology as early as next year.
The recently-released RedMagic 10 Pro also has an uninterrupted display, but Apple wants to make a phone that has virtually zero visible bezels. I’ve never forgiven Apple for popularizing the notch, and it can start to absolve itself of its sins by steering the industry in the direction of displays free of any cutouts.
It’s unclear whether Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival Stateside — has any plans to move front-facing sensors under the display. The company actually just ditched the under-display camera for the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, in favor of a traditional punch hole design. However, Apple’s iPhone 20 (or whatever it’s going to be called) may make Samsung give under-display cameras another go.
All in all, Apple users have some very exciting years to look forward to.
A new iPhone Pro is slated for release in 2027, to celebrate its legacy and to make the perfect smartphone. This iPhone will have the most flawless display, at least according to leaks. It will be completely edge-to-edge and, most importantly of all, will have absolutely zero cutouts or holes.
As is almost tradition, other phone manufacturers are now rushing to make such a phone before Apple can. According to a new report (translated source), better under-display cameras and 3D face recognition sensors have entered the testing phase in China, with plans to incorporate them into phones soon. If everything works out, these companies could be introducing this technology as early as next year.
RedMagic 10 Pro has a display without any cutouts. | Image credit — RedMagic
The recently-released RedMagic 10 Pro also has an uninterrupted display, but Apple wants to make a phone that has virtually zero visible bezels. I’ve never forgiven Apple for popularizing the notch, and it can start to absolve itself of its sins by steering the industry in the direction of displays free of any cutouts.
It’s unclear whether Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival Stateside — has any plans to move front-facing sensors under the display. The company actually just ditched the under-display camera for the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, in favor of a traditional punch hole design. However, Apple’s iPhone 20 (or whatever it’s going to be called) may make Samsung give under-display cameras another go.
Apple is introducing a ton of new changes to its phones after years of giving users marginal hardware upgrades. Some of the biggest ones include:
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max redesign
- New iPhone 17 Air model
- iPhone 18 getting a punch hole
- Foldable iPhone likely coming next year
- And the rumored new iPhone release schedule
All in all, Apple users have some very exciting years to look forward to.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: