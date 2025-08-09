$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Chinese manufacturers are rushing to beat Apple to the punch with iPhone’s next big thing

A tale as old as time: we'll likely see the iPhone's next big thing before Apple can even get around to finalizing it.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display iPhone
Holding the iPhone 16 Pro Max sideways
Apple — according to many reports — has something very special planned for 2027: a new iPhone Pro model for the flagship product’s 20th anniversary. However, spurred on by the next big thing for the iPhone, Chinese phone manufacturers have already begun trying to beat Apple to the punch.

A new iPhone Pro is slated for release in 2027, to celebrate its legacy and to make the perfect smartphone. This iPhone will have the most flawless display, at least according to leaks. It will be completely edge-to-edge and, most importantly of all, will have absolutely zero cutouts or holes.

Would you like phones to go back to uninterrupted displays?

Vote View Result


As is almost tradition, other phone manufacturers are now rushing to make such a phone before Apple can. According to a new report (translated source), better under-display cameras and 3D face recognition sensors have entered the testing phase in China, with plans to incorporate them into phones soon. If everything works out, these companies could be introducing this technology as early as next year.

RedMagic 10 Pro has a display without any cutouts. | Image credit — RedMagic - Chinese manufacturers are rushing to beat Apple to the punch with iPhone’s next big thing
RedMagic 10 Pro has a display without any cutouts. | Image credit — RedMagic


The recently-released RedMagic 10 Pro also has an uninterrupted display, but Apple wants to make a phone that has virtually zero visible bezels. I’ve never forgiven Apple for popularizing the notch, and it can start to absolve itself of its sins by steering the industry in the direction of displays free of any cutouts.

It’s unclear whether Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival Stateside — has any plans to move front-facing sensors under the display. The company actually just ditched the under-display camera for the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, in favor of a traditional punch hole design. However, Apple’s iPhone 20 (or whatever it’s going to be called) may make Samsung give under-display cameras another go.

Apple is introducing a ton of new changes to its phones after years of giving users marginal hardware upgrades. Some of the biggest ones include:


All in all, Apple users have some very exciting years to look forward to.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 9

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
OnePlus 13 becomes a hot summer pick with the latest deal at the official store
OnePlus 13 becomes a hot summer pick with the latest deal at the official store

Latest News

Check the Calendar. It's time for this app to get its Material 3 Expressive makeover
Check the Calendar. It's time for this app to get its Material 3 Expressive makeover
Verizon is scrambling to win back trust of customers
Verizon is scrambling to win back trust of customers
Get rid of your digital assistant now and replace it with this app
Get rid of your digital assistant now and replace it with this app
Samsung’s browser adds AI option to keep your tabs under control
Samsung’s browser adds AI option to keep your tabs under control
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus
Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless