Rumor suggests Samsung Fold Lite will be a part of the Galaxy A series

Rumors were floating about a possible Galaxy Fold Lite in 2020 and 2021 but they died down thereafter. Those plans are seemingly back on the table.





Frequent Twitter leaker @chunvn8888 has hinted that Samsung might be working on a budget foldable phone that will be a part of the mid-tier Galaxy A series. He has not mentioned any other details about the phone, which might be because it's in the early developmental stages.





There were a considerable number of leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold Lite , such as it would have a smaller 7-inch display than the Fold 3's 7.6-inches main screen and a much smaller 4-inches cover panel than Fold 3's 6.2-inches outer unit. There was also chatter that the phone would not get the Ultra Thin Glass layer that's included with Samsung's premium Flip and Fold phones. The device was rumored to have an aluminum and glass build.





It was expected to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and 256GB of storage and was said to cost between $900 and $1,100.





Given that so much time has passed, these leaks are probably irrelevant now. What we can glean from all this though is that the Galaxy A foldable will likely feature a mid-range chip and not a high-end 8-series processor and it will presumably be more affordable than what earlier reports had said.





That's because Samsung's most affordable phone, the Z Flip, retailed for $1,380 at the time when the rumors about the Fold Lite were doing rounds. The Flip 3 costs $1,000, and since the Fold Lite will be a budget model, it will likely be cheaper. This could help it become a contender for the best affordable phone



