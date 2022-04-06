 America's top Android chipset maker MediaTek may wiggle into the Galaxy S22 FE and the flagship S23 series - PhoneArena

Samsung

America's top Android chipset maker MediaTek may wiggle into the Galaxy S22 FE and the flagship S23 series

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, S23 series could have Mediatek power
Instead of its own Exynos or the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors Samsung is now using in the Galaxy S22 series or the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung may switch to MediaTek chipsets for the Galaxy S23 models in Asia, as well as for roughly half of the S22 FE shipments, reports Business Korea.

The MediaTek processors based on ARM architecture had 26% market share last year, after Qualcomm's 37%, followed by Apple with 26%. Samsung's Exynos line, on the other hand, had just 7% market share. 

In the US, Android phones with MediaTek processors are currently the majority with 51% market share, as they can be found in many sub-$400 phones that sell in the many millions, like the Motorola Moto G Pure, the Samsung Galaxy A12, the Samsung Galaxy A32, or the T-Mobile Revvl V+.

If Samsung goes upmarket with them, equipping the Galaxy S22 FE and S23 with MediaTek as well, that market share is only poised to grow further. As a reminder, MediaTek makes quite capable flagships chipsets, with the Dimensity 9000 built on a modern 4nm process, and having bells and whistles such as 300MP cameras, as well as the AV1 video codec support that Snapdragon is yet to gain.

When it comes to performance, MediaTek's top chips are no slouches, as the Dimensity 9000 is breathing right down Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's neck, judging from the latest AnTuTu benchmark score rankings:

