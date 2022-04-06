America's top Android chipset maker MediaTek may wiggle into the Galaxy S22 FE and the flagship S23 series

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The MediaTek processors based on ARM architecture had 26% market share last year, after Qualcomm's 37%, followed by Apple with 26%. Samsung's Exynos line, on the other hand, had just 7% market share.





In the US, Android phones with MediaTek processors are currently the majority with 51% market share, as they can be found in many sub-$400 phones that sell in the many millions, like the Motorola Moto G Pure, the Samsung Galaxy A12, the Samsung Galaxy A32, or the T-Mobile Revvl V+.

If Samsung goes upmarket with them, equipping the Galaxy S22 FE and S23 with MediaTek as well, that market share is only poised to grow further. As a reminder, MediaTek makes quite capable flagships chipsets, with the Dimensity 9000 built on a modern 4nm process, and having bells and whistles such as 300MP cameras, as well as the AV1 video codec support that Snapdragon is yet to gain.

When it comes to performance, MediaTek's top chips are no slouches, as the Dimensity 9000 is breathing right down Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's neck, judging from the latest AnTuTu benchmark score rankings:





