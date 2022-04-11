Galaxy S22 FE and S23 will likely stick with in-house chips

Galaxy S22 FE and S23 will likely stick with in-house chips0
Samsung's US and China-bound flagships are usually powered by a premium Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, and the rest of the regions get the home-brewed Exynos chip. A report said last year that nearly 20 percent of Samsung's Galaxy phones were fueled by in-house Exynos chips and the company wanted to increase that to 60 percent.
Thus, it was a bit of a surprise to hear that the S22 FE may be powered by the Dimensity 9000, which by the way is a very impressive high-end chip. That first report was followed by another one this month, which reiterated that Samsung could equip its premium phones with MediaTek chips. Some of the South Korean giant's best budget phones already feature MediaTek chips.
The report further said that not just the Galaxy S22 FE, but the Galaxy S23 will also be powered by a MediaTek chip and added that Dimensity SoCs will underpin the Asia-bound models.
Frequent leakers @chunvn8888 and Yogesh Brar have rebutted the rumors and say that not only will the Galaxy S22 FE not be powered by a MediaTek chip, but Samsung also has no plans to equip any of its premium phones with the Taiwanese company's processors in the near future as well.
According to an earlier report, Samsung is considering tweaking its chip strategy and the mobile unit will now be more directly involved in the manufacturing process. Whether we will see the fruits of this next year remains to be seen.
