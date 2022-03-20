The Galaxy S22 FE could include a chip surprise





The Galaxy S21 FE was finally announced in January after months of delays. It has many of the same specs as the Galaxy S21, including new 5nm chips. Samsung is about to break this two-year tradition it appears.





Notebookcheck It's fat (via) says that Samsung is working on a phone which will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chip. It is the Taiwanese company's most powerful chip ever and has specs comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Samsung Exynos 2200 which power different variants of the Galaxy S22 series.





The leaker says that the phone in question will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and is not exactly sure whether it is called the Galaxy A53 Pro or the Galaxy S22 FE. Considering Samsung has never released a Pro Galaxy A5x phone, it's likely that the device is the Galaxy S22 FE. If that's the case, Samsung would be breaking the practice of outfitting its budget flagships with the same chips as its high-end S series phones.





Although we are yet to see the Dimensity 9000 in action, alleged benchmark scores suggest it's faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200, and the Google Tensor chip that fuels the Pixel 6 duo. The chip will not be coming to the US, meaning if Samsung is indeed going to use it for the Galaxy S22 FE, it will underpin the European models, and the US and Chinese versions will presumably get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





Assuming the Dimensity 9000 lives up to the hype, most consumers will seemingly be happy with this decision. Despite all the fanfare, the Exynos 2200 is not any better than its predecessor and the AMD-made GPU hasn't done any wonders either. It's plenty fast but behind the competition.





Nothing else is known about the Galaxy S22 FE at the moment, but if it follows the same formula as the S21 FE, it will basically be a Galaxy S22 without the bells and whistles, so we can expect a similar-sized display, a new 50MP main sensor and maybe a better selfie camera.





That sounds like a recipe for a potential top 2022 phone , assuming the device will be here before the year ends.