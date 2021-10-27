Samsung launches early Black Friday deals: phones, laptops, TV's, and more

Check out some of these Black Friday Phone Deals to look forward to





These Samsung deals are on a strictly limited time—they are only running for a while longer, so make sure you hurry and browse through them to make sure you don't miss. Regrets for missed sales are the worst kind of regrets; we speak from experience.









What's more, Samsung is releasing a "daily special" until the end of month, with a new surprise deal awaiting you every morning. All the offers below are also running until the end of the month. But don't let that fool you: there's only a couple of days left until November! So if something catches your fancy, hurry and make your purchase now before it's too late!

*Samsung Deal of the Day*





Today only, October 27, you've got a few hours left to get FREE Galaxy Buds2 and up to $230 off the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360— if you've got an eligible device to trade in. The device can be a phone, tablet, or laptop, so you've got a fairly big window open to take advantage of this offer.









Galaxy Z Flip3 5G





Samsung's got much more than phones on promotion this time around, but we thought we'd start with the classics on this site. After all, phones is what we're about. The Z Flip 3 is one of Samsung's most unique devices, launched in the end of August and featuring Qualcomm's most powerful current Snapdragon 888 processor. We've already got a detailed Galaxy Z Flip 3 review up if you want to brush up on the specs.





Although its launch price was thankfully already nearly $400 lower than the original Galaxy Z Flip's MSRP, $999 for the Z Flip 3 is still a decent starting price. Justifiable for a premium flagship, of course, but we'll take a discount any time we can—and today is one of those times! Samsung is offering all customers $100 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB (Phantom Black color).





On top of those $100, you can get an up to $600 credit if you have an eligible device to trade in. This means you can save a maximum of $700 if you take advantage and combine both discounts!









Galaxy Buds 2





$149.99 , you can get them for $129.99 right now, no strings attached. You can also get up to an additional $40 off that price if you have any old audio gear to recycle. Samsung's newest wireless earbuds , the Galaxy Buds 2, are currently $20 off for a limited-time deal. Usually, you can get them for $129.99 right now, no strings attached. You can also get up to an additional $40 offprice if you have any old audio gear to recycle.













Galaxy Watch 4





$349.99 $319.99. However, you can also get a $135 rebate on top of the instant $30 discount if you have—wait for it—that's right, an eligible device to trade in. Only Samsung or Apple smartwatches are considered eligible for this deal. The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung most recently released smartwatch, currently discounted at$319.99. However, you can also get a $135 rebateof the instant $30 discount if you have—wait for it—that's right, an eligible device to trade in. Only Samsung or Apple smartwatches are considered eligible for this deal.





The Frame TV





Samsung is offering anywhere from $150 to $800 in savings on their The Frame TV QLED Smart TV. There are 6 sizes to choose from: from $150 off the HDR 32-incher, to $800 off the 4K 75-incher. Pick your fancy! What's more, you also get 50% off a custom-color bezel for the frame, putting that additional luxury at 100$ 50$.





Not only that, but Samsung offers to move out and recycle your old TV for free. If it's a decent unit, of course, you should probably re-sell it—Samsung's just giving you that extra lazy option.









Bundle deal: Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15", 1TB), and 32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor





Bundle deals like this are go hard or go home: it's usually either just what you needed, or not worth a second look. If you need both a laptop and a smart TV, you can save $258 with a 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor, for when you need to bring your work to a second screen—a pretty big second screen at that.









Stainless Steel Smart Linear Dishwasher





Enjoy $300 off a Smart Linear Dishwasher in Stainless Steel, which Samsung claims tops out at 39dBA in terms of noise production. For the record, 40dBA is classified as "quiet library sounds," so that's one heck of a silent-sounding machine, judging by our experience of libraries.





For $189.97 more, Samsung is offering to install your new dishwasher. And for just $15, it will also haul away your old unit that you (assumedly) will no longer need.







Gaming Bundle: 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (2TB), and 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor





Still running your PC off that old hard drive that you're forever planning to swap out? If you're a gamer and value high load speeds and refresh rates, then this bundle deal may be just the one for you. It saves you $406 on a curved monitor and lightning-fast SSD, which is no small amount.





The monitor is a QLED 240Hz refresh rate, with a 1-millisecond response time and 1000R curvature. And 49 inches for a gaming monitor is quite the monster! The 2TB SSD is one of Samsung top-of-the-line tech specialties, and loads your data in the blink of an eye.

(Author's note: I'm running my own gaming rig on this SSD, and can confirm it's as fast as they come!)









Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV





If you're after the real big game in the market when it comes to TV's, then this insanely discounted 8K monster might just interest you. The discounts on Samsung's QN800A and QN800B 8K TV sets (65"–85") range from $1000 to $3000 off retail price—we doubt even Black Friday can beat that!









Remember to check back in until the end of the month for Samsung's new daily deals—if nothing strikes your fancy today, then tomorrow may be your lucky day!



