Samsung Deals Black Friday

Samsung launches early Black Friday deals: phones, laptops, TV's, and more

Doroteya Borisova
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's got a bunch of insane early Black Friday deals
It's still just a tad early to be on the lookout for Black Friday deals, but Samsung can't seem to wait another whole month to hit us with a delectable bunch of unbeatable deals on a variety of its tech products.


These Samsung deals are on a strictly limited time—they are only running for a while longer, so make sure you hurry and browse through them to make sure you don't miss. Regrets for missed sales are the worst kind of regrets; we speak from experience. 

What's more, Samsung is releasing a "daily special" until the end of month, with a new surprise deal awaiting you every morning. All the offers below are also running until the end of the month. But don't let that fool you: there's only a couple of days left until November! So if something catches your fancy, hurry and make your purchase now before it's too late!

*Samsung Deal of the Day*


Today only, October 27, you've got a few hours left to get FREE Galaxy Buds2 and up to $230 off the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360—if you've got an eligible device to trade in. The device can be a phone, tablet, or laptop, so you've got a fairly big window open to take advantage of this offer. 

Galaxy Book Pro Deal

Free Galaxy Buds2 + up to $230 off with trade-in

$230 off (23%) Trade-in
$769 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Deal

Free Galaxy Buds2 + up to $230 off with trade-in

$370 off (31%) Trade-in
$829 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 


Samsung's got much more than phones on promotion this time around, but we thought we'd start with the classics on this site. After all, phones is what we're about. The Z Flip 3 is one of Samsung's most unique devices, launched in the end of August and featuring Qualcomm's most powerful current Snapdragon 888 processor. We've already got a detailed Galaxy Z Flip 3 review up if you want to brush up on the specs.

Although its launch price was thankfully already nearly $400 lower than the original Galaxy Z Flip's MSRP, $999 for the Z Flip 3 is still a decent starting price. Justifiable for a premium flagship, of course, but we'll take a discount any time we can—and today is one of those times! Samsung is offering all customers $100 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB (Phantom Black color).

On top of those $100, you can get an up to $600 credit if you have an eligible device to trade in. This means you can save a maximum of $700 if you take advantage and combine both discounts!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$100 discount (no strings attached)

$100 off (10%)
$949 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$100 instant rebate + up to $600 trade-in savings

$700 off (67%) Trade-in
$349 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2


Samsung's newest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2, are currently $20 off for a limited-time deal. Usually $149.99, you can get them for $129.99 right now, no strings attached. You can also get up to an additional $40 off that price if you have any old audio gear to recycle.

Galaxy Buds2

Get $20 off the Galaxy Buds2 - No strings attached!

$20 off (13%)
$129 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds2

Get up to $40 off on top with trade-in!

$60 off (40%) Trade-in
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4


The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung most recently released smartwatch, currently discounted at $349.99 $319.99. However, you can also get a $135 rebate on top of the instant $30 discount if you have—wait for it—that's right, an eligible device to trade in. Only Samsung or Apple smartwatches are considered eligible for this deal.


Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

Instant 30$ rebate - No strings attached!

$30 off (9%)
$319 99
$349 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

Get up to $165 with trade-in!

$165 off (47%) Trade-in
$184 99
$349 99
Buy at Samsung

The Frame TV


Samsung is offering anywhere from $150 to $800 in savings on their The Frame TV QLED Smart TV. There are 6 sizes to choose from: from $150 off the HDR 32-incher, to $800 off the 4K 75-incher. Pick your fancy! What's more, you also get 50% off a custom-color bezel for the frame, putting that additional luxury at 100$ 50$.

Not only that, but Samsung offers to move out and recycle your old TV for free. If it's a decent unit, of course, you should probably re-sell it—Samsung's just giving you that extra lazy option.

Samsung 32" HDR TV

32" Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020)

$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 43" 4K TV

43” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 50" 4K TV

50” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

$400 off (31%)
$899 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 50" 4K TV

50” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

$400 off (31%)
$899 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 55" 4K TV

55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

$500 off (33%)
$999 99
$1499 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 65" 4K TV

65” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

$500 off (25%)
$1499 99
$1999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 75" 4K TV

$800 off (27%)
$2199 99
$2999 99
Buy at Samsung

Bundle deal: Galaxy Book Pro 360 (15", 1TB), and 32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor


Bundle deals like this are go hard or go home: it's usually either just what you needed, or not worth a second look. If you need both a laptop and a smart TV, you can save $258 with a 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor, for when you need to bring your work to a second screen—a pretty big second screen at that. 

Bundle Deal: Galaxy Book Pro + 32" 4K Monitor

1TB Navy Galaxy Book Pro 360, 15" + 32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor

$258 off (13%)
$1691 98
$1949 98
Buy at Samsung

Stainless Steel Smart Linear Dishwasher 


Enjoy $300 off a Smart Linear Dishwasher in Stainless Steel, which Samsung claims tops out at 39dBA in terms of noise production. For the record, 40dBA is classified as "quiet library sounds," so that's one heck of a silent-sounding machine, judging by our experience of libraries. 

For $189.97 more, Samsung is offering to install your new dishwasher. And for just $15, it will also haul away your old unit that you (assumedly) will no longer need.

Samsung Stainless Steel Dishwasher

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

$400 off (32%)
$849 99
$1249 99
Buy at Samsung


Gaming Bundle: 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (2TB), and 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor


Still running your PC off that old hard drive that you're forever planning to swap out? If you're a gamer and value high load speeds and refresh rates, then this bundle deal may be just the one for you. It saves you $406 on a curved monitor and lightning-fast SSD, which is no small amount. 

The monitor is a QLED 240Hz refresh rate, with a 1-millisecond response time and 1000R curvature. And 49 inches for a gaming monitor is quite the monster! The 2TB SSD is one of Samsung top-of-the-line tech specialties, and loads your data in the blink of an eye. 
(Author's note: I'm running my own gaming rig on this SSD, and can confirm it's as fast as they come!)

Samsung 240Hz Gaming Monitor + 2TB SSD

Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor (49"/240Hz/1ms) + 980 PRO NVMe 2TB SSD

$406 off (20%)
$1623 98
$2029 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV


If you're after the real big game in the market when it comes to TV's, then this insanely discounted 8K monster might just interest you. The discounts on Samsung's QN800A and QN800B 8K TV sets (65"–85") range from $1000 to $3000 off retail price—we doubt even Black Friday can beat that!

Samsung 65" 8K TV

65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

$1000 off (29%)
$2499 99
$3499 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung 85" 8K TV

85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

$3000 off (35%)
$5499 99
$8499 99
Buy at Samsung

Remember to check back in until the end of the month for Samsung's new daily deals—if nothing strikes your fancy today, then tomorrow may be your lucky day!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

